Feeling Persistent Pain And Numbness In Your Legs? Can Be A Sign Of Neurological Issues, Expert Shares

Persistent leg pain and numbness during winter can be attributed to various factors, including poor circulation and cold-induced muscle tightness. To alleviate discomfort, ensure adequate warmth, engage in gentle exercises, and maintain good hydration. Consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice. Embrace winter with well-cared-for, pain-free legs.

Dr Hamza Shaikh, Consultant- Spine Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka shares how persistant pain in legs can be a sign of serious health problems. He say, "Complaints of leg pain along with numbness in the leg can point to a spine problem as well as an underlying neurological issue. If you frequently experience a tingling feeling down your legs, radiating pain in either of your legs or sudden numbness and weakness that makes simple tasks such as bending down or climbing stairs a struggle, you might have a condition that needs your doctor’s attention. Often, these complaints are associated with the issue of lumbar spinal stenosis."

"Lumbar spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spinal canal, compressing the nerves travelling through the lower back into the legs. This makes it a neurological as well as spinal concern. Typically, the spinal canal narrows gradually over several years or decades. With age, the discs become less spongy, resulting in a loss of disc height, which can lead to a hardened disc bulging into the spinal canal. Ligaments may thicken, and bone spurs may also appear", highlights Dr Hamza.

If you suspect lumbar spinal stenosis as the culprit behind your leg pain and numbness, don't despair. Here are management and treatment options shared by Dr Hamza that can help:

Lifestyle Modifications: Avoid activities that exacerbate symptoms, like standing for long periods. Maintaining a healthy weight reduces pressure on the spine. Practice good posture to keep your spine aligned and prevent further narrowing.

Medication: Over the counter or prescription medications can help manage pain and inflammation. Corticosteroid injections can reduce inflammation and nerve compression. Neuropathic pain medications that address nerve pain directly.

Physical Therapy: With the help of physical therapy, strengthening core muscles and improving flexibility can support the spine and alleviate pressure on nerves.

Surgical Treatment: Lumbar decompression surgery: In severe cases where non-surgical approaches fail, lumbar decompression surgery is performed to remove bone or ligaments, compressing the nerves, which can provide significant relief.

Dr Hamza concludes, "Leg pain and numbness that persist can greatly affect your life, but lumbar spinal stenosis doesn’t have to be a death sentence. By seeking advice from your doctor, early diagnosis and intervention can help prevent nerve damage and improve your quality of life."