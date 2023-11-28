Feeling Stressed? Your Blood Sugar Might Be Too! Experts Share Strategies For Diabetes Management

In the fast-paced rhythm of contemporary living, stress has emerged as a formidable adversary, not only affecting mental well-being but also posing a significant threat to physical health. While the commonly recognized consequences of stress include high blood pressure and insomnia, its covert impact on blood sugar levels, especially among those managing diabetes, demands focused attention.

Role Hormones Play between Stress and Blood Sugar

According to Abhishek Gaggneja, Founder & Health Coach, Goodveda, "Long-term stress triggers a physiological cascade, releasing hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. This hormonal surge creates an optimal environment for inflammation and spikes in blood sugar, posing a dual challenge for individuals managing diabetes. The perpetual state of fight-or-flight not only complicates diabetes management but also undermines the effectiveness of prescribed medications."

"Stress management is another key aspect of diabetes control. Persistent stress can lead to increased blood sugar levels due to the release of stress hormones. Therefore, adopting stress management techniques and cultivating joy in one's life are critical for overall well-being," says Dr Parag Shah, DM, DNB (Endocrinology).

Strategies for Stress Management and Diabetes Control

Here are some holistic stress management techniques shared by Abhishek Gaggneja that can also help manage diabetes this season.

Yoga, Deep Breathing, and Mindfulness

A comprehensive strategy is essential to counteract the chaos induced by stress. Practices such as yoga, deep breathing techniques, and mindfulness meditation have demonstrated efficacy in controlling the hormonal surge associated with stress. These mindful practices not only contribute to stress reduction but also play a pivotal role in blood sugar regulation.

Daily Physical Activity

Engaging in regular physical activity emerges not only as a stress reliever but also as a proactive measure for enhancing blood sugar regulation. The synergy between physical activity and stress reduction creates a powerful tandem in the pursuit of overall well-being.

Establish Realistic Goals

Reducing stress levels requires a strategic approach to life planning, including setting priorities and establishing realistic goals. This intentional approach not only aids in stress reduction but also forms a foundation for stable blood sugar management.

Seek Connections and Support

Surprisingly, seeking support from friends, family, or communities can act as an emotional lifeline. Interpersonal relationships emerge as potent healers, offering solace in the face of physiological upheaval caused by stress.

Professional counseling or therapy becomes a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with chronic stress. These specialized interventions offer tailored techniques for effectively managing the relentless challenges posed by stress, providing a comprehensive approach to well-being.

Dr Priyamvada Tyagi, Consultant – Endocrinologist, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, East Delhi highlights, “When stress is too high, you may need a higher dose of your medicines or insulin to keep blood sugars under check. Proper sleep is extremely important to reduce the burden of stress on your body. Combined efforts of doctors and the family of the person are important to manage this acute situation and prevent such episodes."