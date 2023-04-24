Good Morning: 5 Easy Exercises You Can Do In Bed Every Morning

Morning exercise routine: Every organ and muscle in our body enters a state of rest while we sleep. But as soon as we get out of bed in the morning, we are fully focused on our regular job and other tasks. The outcome is unexpected pressure on the body's muscles.

However, if you stretch before getting out of bed in the morning, your body's muscles will gradually have time to activate. Additionally, the body's blood circulation will improve, allowing for enough blood flow to all of the body's organs and the brain. These stretching exercises can ease tension and physical discomfort.

Although many experts claim that the morning is the best time to exercise, who likes to get out of bed in the morning? No one. What if we told you that you could workout while lying in bed in that case? Check out these five stretches that you may perform in bed to stay in shape and have more energy during the day

1. Knee Chest Stretch

Lie flat on the waist to do this stretch on the bed. After this, mix both knees and bring them near the chest. Now hold both legs with both hands and pull them towards the chest. Now take 10 deep breaths in this position. This can remove stress from the lower back.

2. Spine Twist Stretching Exercise

If your posture is bad, then this stretching exercise can be very useful for you. To do this, mix both your knees and rest them on the right side of the body. Now move the neck to the left side while supporting the knees downwards with the right hand. Breathe in this position 10 times and then repeat this sequence from the other side.

3. Ankle Circles

Lift your leg straight while you lay on your back. Without moving the rest of your body, extend the outstretched leg in the direction of the O, making it as broad and long as you can. Next, perform the same 'O' 10 more times in the opposite direction.

4. Leg Raises

Leg lifts are another workout that works your core and develops your lower abdomen. Lean back and lie down. To avoid hitting the bed below, lift one leg off the mattress and then lower it again. Bring it down and then raise it again. 20 repetitions, then switch to the other leg and repeat. If it seems more comfortable, you can switch between the legs.

5. Arm Rotation

Extend your arms outward and create a huge, clockwise 'O' with them, similar to ankle circles. After 20 repetitions, switch up the direction, and repeat 20 times after that.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)