High Blood Sugar Management: 10 Foods People With Diabetes Must Avoid In Summer

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease that elevates blood glucose (or blood sugar) levels. Type 2 diabetes is the most common, usually in adults, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough insulin. Diabetes requires continuous efforts in terms of lifestyle management with diet being an important part of the arsenal against the disease. As the mercury soars and we are well into the summer season, Dr Jimmy Pathak - Consultant, Endocrinologist, Max Hospital, Vaishali (Ghaziabad), shares a list of food items that people should avoid if they have diabetes or high blood sugar.

High Blood Sugar Control: Avoid or Reduce Intake Of These Foods

With the temperature rising, here are some suggestions for food items that should be avoided by patients having diabetes, shares Dr Jimmy Pathak. Check below:

1. Refined Flour: Refined flour commonly known as maida has high gluten content which has directly been linked to the spiking of blood glucose levels.

2. Suji: Suji a common food item used in every household and has availability throughout the year. Semolina is a starch-rich food ingredient and a byproduct of processing and breaking hard wheat drums and should be avoided.

3. Sweetened Beverages: Since scorching heat can dehydrate the body, it’s imperative to keep oneself hydrated. But consuming beverages that are high in sugars (carbonated beverages like cola, beer, or sugar syrup-based products like packaged juices) can be detrimental to glycemic control. They can be replaced with lemonade, iced tea, cold coffee, buttermilk, smoothies, etc.

4. Juices: Patients with diabetes need to avoid juices. Packaged or fresh, vegetable or fruit - juices need to be avoided. Consumption of whole fruits or vegetables is ideal as it provides fibre to the body.

5. Frozen Desserts: Most frozen desserts or ice creams are high in sugar content and calories and can cause blood glucose levels to spike. However, there are few sugar-free, low-calorie options available that may be considered.

6. Bakery products: Intake of biscuits, and namkeens should be curtailed as they contain refined flour or maida. The same applies for ready-to-eat or instant food items.

7. Seasonal Fruits: The notion of fruits causing blood glucose to rise has been refuted time and again. People with diabetes can include mangoes in their meals but they need to be wary of the portion size. Carbohydrate counting is the way forward and patients can swap them with chapati or rice. ‘Unrestricted’ intake of fruits like mango and banana should be curtailed. The same applies to fruits like watermelon. Though high in glycemic index, because of its high water content, can be consumed in moderation.

8. Starchy Vegetables: Vegetables like potatoes, and sweet potatoes contain higher carbohydrate content than others. While no vegetable is off the limit for diabetics, patients should be mindful of the portion size. The consumption of green leafy vegetables should be encouraged.

9. Fried Food: Be it summer or any other season, patients with diabetes need to keep a watch over fried food intake as it may lead to weight gain and a deranged lipid profile.

10. Salt: Avoid adding extra salt to diet like over salad or in pickles.

8 Healthy Breakfast Options For People With Diabetes

The first meal of the day is important for people with diabetes. Dr Jimmy Pathak lists some healthy, wholesome breakfast options for diabetics: