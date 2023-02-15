topStoriesenglish2573413
NewsHealth
HIGH BLOOD SUGAR

High Blood Sugar Management: How Bhindi or Okra can Help People with Diabetes - check

High Blood Sugar Control: The humble bhindi, known in English as okra, can well be more than the vegetable you have every day, without giving it much thought. Loaded with Vitamins and Fibre and having a low glycemic index, it has several anti-diabetic properties. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bhindi has a low Glycemic Index of around 20
  • It is a staple vegetable in India
  • With high fibre content, it's good for diabetics as well as people who are overweight

Trending Photos

High Blood Sugar Management: How Bhindi or Okra can Help People with Diabetes - check

Okra or lady’s finger is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants that help reduce the risk of diabetes, along with other health conditions like cancer, stroke, and heart disease. The good news is that Okra is our very own bhindi and is widely consumed in India. So if you have been fighting with your mom about eating bhindi, think again! The humble bhindi can go a long way in controlling your high blood sugar levels.

How Okra Helps in Controlling High Blood Sugar 

For people with diabetes or high blood sugar, diet plays a very important role. Okra or bhindi is a vegetable that has a very low glycemic index - a rating that shows how quickly a food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level. Okra contains a Glycemic index of approximately 20 GI. Usually, a food ranked between 0-50 are considered to have low GI, 51-69 as medium and 70-100 as high GI. All those food which have a high glycemic index are deemed unsuitable for people with diabetes.

Okra is low in calories, with almost no fat. It's also rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and zinc. To top it off, it has a very high fibre content, which is extremely beneficial for diabetics. When a food is high in fibre, they keep you full for a longer period. This means you have control over your diet and weight, which are directly linked to diabetes.  

Okra or bhindi is a great source of soluble and insoluble fibre. As it takes time to break down, it releases sugar very gradually in the bloodstream.  This prevents spikes in blood sugar levels. 

Also read: High Blood Sugar Control: Is Moringa Beneficial for People With Diabetes? Check What Nutritionist Says

The peels and seeds of okra or bhindi have been studied for their anti-diabetic property. So include them in your daily diet and remember to cook without using too much of oil. 

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

 

Live Tv

high blood sugarHigh blood sugar managementOkra benefitsBhindi benefits

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey