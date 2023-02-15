High Blood Sugar Management: How Bhindi or Okra can Help People with Diabetes - check

Okra or lady’s finger is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants that help reduce the risk of diabetes, along with other health conditions like cancer, stroke, and heart disease. The good news is that Okra is our very own bhindi and is widely consumed in India. So if you have been fighting with your mom about eating bhindi, think again! The humble bhindi can go a long way in controlling your high blood sugar levels.

How Okra Helps in Controlling High Blood Sugar

For people with diabetes or high blood sugar, diet plays a very important role. Okra or bhindi is a vegetable that has a very low glycemic index - a rating that shows how quickly a food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level. Okra contains a Glycemic index of approximately 20 GI. Usually, a food ranked between 0-50 are considered to have low GI, 51-69 as medium and 70-100 as high GI. All those food which have a high glycemic index are deemed unsuitable for people with diabetes.

Okra is low in calories, with almost no fat. It's also rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and zinc. To top it off, it has a very high fibre content, which is extremely beneficial for diabetics. When a food is high in fibre, they keep you full for a longer period. This means you have control over your diet and weight, which are directly linked to diabetes.

Okra or bhindi is a great source of soluble and insoluble fibre. As it takes time to break down, it releases sugar very gradually in the bloodstream. This prevents spikes in blood sugar levels.

The peels and seeds of okra or bhindi have been studied for their anti-diabetic property. So include them in your daily diet and remember to cook without using too much of oil.

