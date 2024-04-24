With the hustle and bustle of modern life, a good night's sleep is often elusive, yet crucial for our health and well-being. With sleep disorders on the rise, particularly in India, where it ranks among the most sleep-deprived nations, it's evident that conventional solutions may not always suffice. Regular practice of naturopathy and yoga techniques plays a pivotal role in improving sleep and alleviating sleep disorders. Maintaining consistency in these efforts is crucial.

According to Dr Babina, Chief Medical Officer and Mr Rajeev Rajesh, Chief Yoga Officer – Jindal Naturecure Institute, "As approximately 104 million Indians grapple with sleep disorders, including Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), the need for sustainable solutions is more pressing than ever. While conventional medications may provide temporary relief, their long-term use poses risks of adverse side effects."

Here are some natural remedies and practices listed by Dr Babina to ensure a rejuvenating night's rest:

Opting for an Early and Light Dinner: To promote optimal sleep, experts recommend having dinner at least two to three hours before bedtime and opting for easily digestible foods. Consuming a heavy meal too close to bedtime can negatively impact sleep quality and disrupt digestion.

Natural Sleep Aids: Herbs like Brahmi and Shankapushpa are renowned for their therapeutic properties in combating insomnia and sleep disturbances. These botanical remedies are frequently employed in holistic treatments for sleep disorders. Research indicates that these herbs possess sedative properties, promoting restful sleep by modulating stress hormones.

Massage Therapy: Massage therapy serves as a recognized method for reducing stress, releasing tension accumulated during the day, and promoting relaxation. By enhancing blood circulation and alleviating bodily pain, it aids in achieving a restful night's sleep. Furthermore, massage has the potential to unblock and release negative energy, contributing to overall comfort. Its calming effects on both the body and mind facilitate easier relaxation and sleep initiation, especially when administered in the late evening.

Acupuncture: Acupuncture, a technique involving the insertion of small needles at specific points on the body, has been proven effective in alleviating stress, depression, pain, and insomnia. Widely regarded as one of the safest methods for treating insomnia, acupuncture has demonstrated promising results in clinical studies.

Yoga for Better Sleep

For those seeking to enhance their sleep quality, incorporating a calming yoga session before bedtime provides a valuable opportunity to release mental and physical tensions. This practice is especially beneficial for individuals experiencing light sleep, insomnia, or time constraints for rest.

Yoga Asanas that can Aid in Better Sleep

• Shavasana or Corpse Pose: Shavasana has a relaxing effect on our nervous system. It slows down the heart and breath rate and lowers the blood pressure. It is effective in controlling anxiety and stress and helps one sleep better.

• Anuloma Viloma or Alternate Nostril Breathing: Anuloma Viloma, also known as Alternate Nostril Breathing, is revered for its ability to balance the nervous system and alleviate mental tension, insomnia, and hypertension.

• Bhramari or Humming Bee Breath: Bhramari, often referred to as Humming Bee Breath, has a calming effect on the mind. It reduces sympathetic activity and increases parasympathetic and vagal activity, which not only helps one to de-stress but also improves the quality of sleep.

