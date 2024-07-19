Nutrition Made Fun: 5 Tips to Inspire Your Toddler to Embrace Healthy Eating

Encouraging toddlers to eat wholesome, nutritious food can be a challenge, but with patience and creativity, it can be achieved. Here are five tips to help shared by Eshanka Wahi, A Culinary Nutritionist, A Holistic Wellness Coach And The Founder of Eat Clean with Eshanka:

1. Lead by Example

Children learn by observing their elders and caregivers. They are more likely to enjoy healthy foods if they see the same being followed around them. Family meals should be made a priority where everyone in the family eats the same nutritious foods together.

2. Make Mealtime Fun

Presenting the food in an appealing way for eg. making drawings, giving foods names etc makes the kids more interested during meal times. Using colorful fruits and vegetables or involving them in the cooking process results in the kids being more intrigued by the food they are eating. It also makes trying new foods more exciting for them.

3. Offer a Variety of Foods

Give a wide range of healthy options to ensure they have a balanced diet. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, and dairy. Offering a variety of foods can also help toddlers develop a taste for different flavors and textures.

4. Create a Routine

Establishing regular meal and snack times helps toddlers understand when to expect food and can prevent them from becoming too hungry or too full. This routine can make them more receptive to eating what is offered.

5. Be Patient and Persistent

It takes a few times for the children to get to the conclusion that they like a particular food. So give it time, and offer it to them multiple times in different forms. Being patient and consistent is the key.

Bonus Tip: Avoid Using Food as a Reward or Punishment

Using food as a reward or punishment can create an unhealthy relationship with eating. Instead, focus on trying new foods and praise their efforts to eat healthily.