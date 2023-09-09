Nutritional Breakfast To Medicinal Herbs: 5 Tips To Boost Your Immunity

Embracing good health and proper nutrition remains paramount. Stay healthy throughout the year by taking care of yourself against seasonal health issues like colds, allergies, and infections. As we celebrate the importance of nutrition this week, make sure to stay well-hydrated, elevate your nutrient-rich food intake, and make mindful food choices that align with your budget and health goals.

To provide expert guidance, we've handpicked health tips from certified professionals, drawing from Boosting Your Immunity. Let's together give a substantial boost to our immune systems while keeping our finances in check!

Strengthen your immune system

Allergies and asthma are becoming prevalent in society because of the polluted artificial environment in which people live. Human-made fabrics, processed foods, re-circulated air, infected air, mosquitoes, and changes in weather attack your body's natural defense system. Clean surroundings, a pro-health lifestyle, immunotherapy, and over-the-counter prescribed drugs work for combating most allergies. Food allergies often cause a rash, swelling, or trouble breathing.

This is our body’s reaction to a protein in the food that cannot break down by producing antibodies. Vitamin C in oranges, broccoli, strawberries, and red peppers are the best foods to help you fight allergies.

Soups and broths can be prepared with affordable ingredients such as green leafy vegetables combined with protein-rich foods such as eggs, chicken, and fish. They help repair and build body tissues which is essential to combat seasonal illnesses such as malaria and dengue.

Medicinal herbs to the rescue

Medicinal herbs are really nature’s gift. They work wonders in alleviating and preventing many ailments. Herbs are an effective, inexpensive, and convenient way to manage your health. Aloe vera is one such herb that contains different active compounds that help in lowering cholesterol, soothe inflammation, heal ulcers, and irritable bowel diseases, and treat acne, and skin conditions like psoriasis and dandruff.

Astragalus is a Chinese medicinal shrub known to stimulate the immune system and embody antioxidant benefits. It has been used for centuries in medical practices in China. This plant is grown for its roots which can heal common colds, and flu, work as a support for chemotherapy drugs, improve fatigue symptoms, and soothe arthritis pain and inflammation. Astragalus can be consumed in the form of tonics, capsules, or IV.

Start your day right with a nutritious breakfast

Regular kitchen ingredients including eggs, spinach, apples, almonds, cabbage, and walnuts can be used to elevate traditional breakfasts to make a delicious yet immunity-boosting meal. These ingredients assist in the prevention of cancer, aid in improving bone health, reduce hypertension, are rich in antioxidants, maintain a healthy gut, and ease asthma. Soak almonds overnight to consume them every day in the morning as they contain lots of healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium, and vitamin E.

Apple and cabbage sauteed with walnuts take five minutes to cook and serve two people. Sliced red apples, walnuts, onions, and diced cabbage must be sauteed in coconut oil for five minutes. Similar to kale, cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable similar to reduces your risk of cancer.

Boost Your Vitamin D Intake

Vitamin D is essential for bone health as well as muscle and nerve functions. vitamin D also helps the immune system fight off bacteria and viruses. vitamin D bolsters immunity against colds and viruses. It is found in foods like citrus fruits, egg yolks, cod liver oil, berries, and vegetables such as spinach, mushroom, and broccoli. These nutrients help in the production of immune cells, however, one must be cautious of overconsumption of vitamin D, especially when they have renal disease, hyperparathyroidism, and unexplained high levels of calcium.

Incorporate anti-inflammatory products and probiotics in your diet

Skip antibiotics and consume kefir (fermented milk drink) and kombucha (fermented, sweetened black tea) as beverages. These are great sources of probiotics and help fight inflammation because when inflammation is at a minimum, your immune system works at its peak.

What is even more beneficial is that the flavors of these drinks will help control sugar cravings which are necessary for elderly people. Prepare ginger tea with almond milk, pepper, raw honey, and ginger root, cinnamon or cardamom is optional. This beverage is most suitable to have as an energy booster in the morning or a wind-me-down drink in the evening.

It is extremely beneficial to treat colds and flu and boosts immunity. Include superfoods like blueberries, flax seeds, spirulina, and green tea - these magical ingredients are vital for the functioning of multiple organs as well as lower blood pressure, prevent heart disease, and improve digestion.

In a world where health challenges abound, let's seize the opportunity to empower ourselves with practical steps that align with our budgets, making healthy living attainable for all. When you keep all these tips on your checklist, make sure to also incorporate simple fitness exercises and breath awareness exercises.