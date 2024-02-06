Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

While the Palace hasn't confirmed details on the type of cancer, doctors say that the key lies in regular check-ups. In this article, Dr Shalabh Aggarwal, Consultant, Urology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, speaks about prostrate cancer and shares dos and don'ts.

What Is Prostrate Cancer? Who Is Most At Risk

One kind of cancer that arises in the prostate gland, a component of the male reproductive system, is called prostate cancer. "The prostate gland is situated in front of the rectum and beneath the bladder. It generates seminal fluid, which sperm eats and travels in. It produces seminal fluid, which nourishes and transports sperm," says Dr Aggarwal.

Men over 50 are more likely to get prostate cancer, and age is a major risk factor for the disease. "Men over 65 are diagnosed with the majority of cases, and the risk rises with age. However, prostate cancer among men in their 40s or even younger is not unheard of, particularly if they have specific risk factors," Dr Aggarwal shares.

Lifestyle Factors That Can Increase Prostate Cancer Risk

Some lifestyle factors that may increase the risk of developing prostate cancer, as listed by Dr Aggarwal, include:

1. Family history: Men are more likely to develop prostate cancer if they have a family history of the condition, particularly if a close male relative, such as a father or brother, has had the illness.

2. Diet: Eating a diet heavy in dairy products and red meat with little in the way of fruits and vegetables may raise your risk of prostate cancer.

3. Obesity: Studies have indicated a connection between an increased risk of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and being overweight or obese.

Prostrate Cancer Symptoms

1. Frequent urination, especially at night.

2. Difficulty starting or stopping urination.

3. Weak or interrupted urine flow.

4. Burning or pain when urinating.

5. Blood in the urine or semen.

6. Painful ejaculation.

7. Difficulty getting or maintaining an erection.

8. Soreness or stiffness in the upper thighs, hips, or lower back

Prostrate Health: Dos and Don'ts

Dr Shalabh Aggarwal lists the dos and don'ts of prostate cancer:

Dos:

- Getting regular screenings is paramount; discussing with your doctor when to start screening based on personal risk factors and family history is essential.

- Additionally, adopting a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting red meat and high-fat dairy consumption can contribute significantly to prostate health.

- Engaging in regular exercise, aiming for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity most days of the week, is also advised. For those who are overweight, shedding excess pounds can lower the risk of developing prostate cancer.

- Lastly, staying informed about prostate cancer and its risk factors through education is key to proactive management and early detection.

Don'ts:

- Ignoring symptoms of prostate cancer is risky; if any such symptoms arise, seeking medical attention for evaluation and appropriate testing is crucial.

- Smoking should be avoided as it has been correlated with a heightened risk of aggressive prostate cancer; therefore, smokers should consider quitting to mitigate this risk.

- Similarly, excessive alcohol consumption should be curbed, as it has also been linked to an increased likelihood of developing prostate cancer.

- Lastly, avoiding routine screenings is ill-advised; even in the absence of symptoms, regular screenings are vital for early detection, particularly for individuals at higher risk due to factors like age or family history.