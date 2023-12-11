Struggling With Constipation? Expert Shares Tips And Hacks For Healthy Gut

Winter brings about a change in lifestyle and habits, and for some, this includes disruptions in regular bowel movements. Constipation, a common health issue affecting people of all ages, tends to be more prevalent in the elderly, with nearly one in three older adults experiencing some form of constipation.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr Anurag Shetty, Medical Gastroenterology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore shares strategies to prevent winter constipation with necessary dietary modifications, hydration, exercise, and stress management.

Dr Anurag says, "Constipation is often defined by a reduction in bowel frequency, difficulty passing stools, or the hardening of stools, constipation can lead to discomfort, bloating, and other complications."

Understanding the Causes of Constipation

Several factors contribute to constipation, including reduced dietary fiber intake, inadequate fluid consumption, a sedentary lifestyle, certain medications, and various medical conditions. Stress, a common companion in our fast-paced lives, can also exacerbate constipation. Recognizing these factors is the first step toward crafting effective strategies for prevention.

Simple Remedies for Winter Constipation

Dos:

1. Fiber-Rich Diet: Incorporate fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts into your meals to promote healthy and regular bowel movements.

2. Hydration: Ensure an adequate water intake to facilitate digestion and maintain soft stools.

3. Regular Exercise: Engage in at least 30 minutes of daily exercise to stimulate intestinal movement and prevent constipation.

4. Listen to Your Body: Respond to your body's signals for bowel movements, establish a regular routine, and avoid delaying visits to the toilet.

5. Optimal Toilet Position: Promote a healthy posture by raising your feet or squatting, which can make it easier to pass stools.

Don'ts:

1. Processed Foods: Reduce intake of processed foods, refined flour, and high-fat items.

2. Limit Red Meat: Avoid excessive consumption of red meat.

3. Control Alcohol and Caffeine: Limit alcohol and caffeinated drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.

4. Avoid Prolonged Sitting: Minimize sedentary behavior by avoiding prolonged sitting.

5. Mindful Toilet Time: Refrain from using electronic devices or reading while in the toilet.

6. Moderate Dairy Products: Reduce intake of high-fat dairy products.

When To Consult a Doctor if you have Constipation?

- Age over 50 years

- Blood in stools

- Unintended weight loss

- Anemia or low hemoglobin

- Vomiting

- Tummy pain

- Acute onset of constipation

- Constipation lasting more than 3 weeks

- Changes in stool shape, caliber, or color

- Family history of cancer

By implementing these strategies, individuals can enhance their winter health and maintain regular bowel movements. As with any health concern, it's crucial to consult a doctor if symptoms persist or if there are concerning additional symptoms. Taking proactive steps in dietary modifications, hydration, regular exercise, and stress management can contribute significantly to a healthier and more comfortable winter season.