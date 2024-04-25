Tender Coconut Water: Secret Weapon To Boost Mental & Physical Performance In Summers

Dehydration can lead to a myriad of health issues, including fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and even cognitive impairment. Research has shown that even mild dehydration can significantly impact cognitive function, affecting memory, attention, and mood. Dr. Bhavna Sharma, Head- Nutrition Science, ITC Ltd shares how coconut water can boost mental and physical performance in summer. Recent reports by the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (Assocham) highlight a growing concern – a significant portion of the Indian workforce experiences dehydration-induced fatigue, leading to decreased productivity. This is not just about work; dehydration can impact your workouts, focus, and overall well-being. Recommended total daily fluid intake of ~3000ml for men and 2200ml for women is more than adequate.

One of the best ways to stay hydrated is by incorporating hydrating foods and beverages into one’s daily routine. Traditional Indian drinks like lassi, coconut water, and fruit juices, are not only delicious but also incredibly hydrating.

Among all, Tender Coconut is one of the most natural hydrating and refreshing drinks. Rich in natural essential minerals like potassium, sodium, etc it instantly gives an energy boost and helps replenish electrolytes lost from perspiration. Other benefits of tender coconut water are, that it helps manage cholesterol levels, lowers blood sugar, is great for skin and hair, and more. Additionally, its natural sweetness makes it a perfect alternative to sugary drinks.

One can drink tender coconut water at any time of the day; however, it is recommended to drink it in the morning or post-out. It can be consumed by individuals of all age groups as well as children. Only people with elevated potassium levels or any established renal issues should be careful in consuming excess coconut water. Since, one may not always have access to the original form of tender coconut water, today brands like B Natural offer packaged Tender Coconut water in convenient PET bottles. With Zero added sugar and no artificial flavour, it is safe and convenient to carry on the go.

Proper hydration is the cornerstone of optimal mental and physical performance, especially as we head into the summer months. By incorporating TenderCoconut Water as a part of a diversified balanced diet, one can ensure that the body stays hydrated and energized throughout the day.