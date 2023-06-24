Vitamin B12 To Vitamin D: 5 Most Common Nutritional Deficiencies And How To Overcome Them

If your intake of nutrients is lower than the estimated average requirement, it can lead to nutrient inadequacy or nutrient deficiency. Lack of nutrients can render the body unable to perform its functions normally which can then lead to an increased risk of several diseases. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on her Instagram: "Preventing macro and micronutrient deficiency is crucial and the best way to overcome any nutrient deficiencies is to make sure you are eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet." She went on to speak about the common nutrient deficiencies and how to overcome them.

5 Common Nutrient Deficiencies

1. Iron Deficiency

Iron: A common nutritional deficiency that can lead to anemia and fatigue.

How to overcome: Increase iron-rich foods like amaranth, ragi, raisins, lentils, sesame seeds, and dark leafy greens. Enhance absorption by consuming vitamin C-rich foods alongside iron sources. Cook food in cast iron cookware.

2. Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 deficiency is very common, especially in vegetarians, vegans, and older adults.

How to overcome: Include foods rich in B12 milk, chlorella, yogurt, and fresh cheese If you’re unable to meet your vitamin B12 requirements through diet alone, consider taking a vitamin B12 supplement.

3. Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that functions like a steroid hormone in your body.

How to overcome: Get sunlight exposure and consume vitamin D-rich foods like mushrooms, salmon, and egg yolks. Consider a supplement if recommended by a healthcare professional.

4. Iodine Deficiency

Iodine: One of the most common nutrient deficiencies that may cause enlargement of the thyroid gland.

How to overcome: Use iodized salt (contains iodine) in your cooking and food preparation. Include natural sources of iodine such as yogurt, dairy products, and prunes.

5. Vitamin A Deficiency

Vitamin A: Vitamin A deficiency can lead to various health issues, particularly affecting vision and immune function.

How to overcome: Include foods rich in vitamin A bajra, green gram dal, amaranth leaves, sweet potato, papaya, mango, and sesame seeds. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning it requires dietary fat for absorption. Ensure you consume a balanced intake of healthy fats.

As the nutritionist points out, while these are general guidelines, one should always check with a qualified doctor or nutritionist before deciding on how to go about tackling nutritional deficiencies. "Remember, it’s always best to consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalized guidance based on your specific needs and health conditions," says Lovneet in her social media post.