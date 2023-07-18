Weight Loss Tips: 5 Ways Technology Can Help You Shed Extra Kilos

While certain forms of technology encourage a sedentary lifestyle, others, like mobile food diaries and fitness applications, can assist you in making good decisions. Technology may be a useful tool if you need inspiration, assistance, or guidance.

We all are aware that shedding pounds presents both a physical and a mental difficulty. To help your doctor better understand your strengths, limitations, and areas that need improvement, you may track your behaviours using exercise and nutrition apps.

Sahil Bansal, Cofounder & CEO, Fitelo says, "One of the most effective strategies in psychology for weight loss is the practice of "small changes." This approach entails making gradual and incremental adjustments to dietary habits and lifestyle to achieve long-term results."



According to a World Obesity Federation estimate, by 2035, more than half of the world's population may be considered overweight or obese unless immediate action is taken to address the growing problem of excessive weight.

Factors Leading To Weight Loss

Various psychological and biological factors influence weight loss. Managing realistic expectations is also necessary for losing weight.

According to a 2017 research that Medical News Today reported, faulty brain signals can promote obesity by decreasing the amount of fat that is burnt after eating. An attempt to lose weight may also be made worse by mental health issues. Stress increased appetites, reduced exercise desire, and increased total weight gain.

Technology has reached every part of our lives, including our health and well-being, in today's fast-paced digital world. Technology and gadgets can be effective tools to help us achieve our long-term weight-reduction objectives when it comes to weight loss.

5 Ways Technology Help To Promote Healthy Weight Loss

Sahil Bansal, Cofounder & CEO, Fitelo shares how to shed kilos in this digital age and five ways gadgets/ technology can help in losing weight effectively. Here are five ways technology can help in your weight loss journey:

1. Fitness Assessment tools

Virtual fitness assessment tools are valuable resources available through fitness professionals or specialized apps. These assessments enable individuals to evaluate their current fitness levels, pinpoint areas that require enhancement, and establish measurable goals. Whether it's measuring cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, flexibility, or body composition, these tools provide valuable insights that can guide an individual towards a healthier and more active lifestyle.

2. Access to the best coaches, classes, and communities

Personalized guidance is essential for effective outcomes. Virtual consultations with registered dietitians and nutritionists can provide tailored advice and meal-planning assistance. Individuals can also connect with personal trainers who can offer virtual training sessions through video calls or specialized fitness platforms. They can provide personalized workout plans, track progress, and offer real-time feedback to help one reach their fitness goals.

The internet has connected people from all corners of the world, creating virtual communities centred around various interests, including fitness and weight loss. Engaging with online fitness communities can offer support, encouragement, and a sense of accountability. People can find like-minded individuals who share similar goals and struggles, providing an invaluable network of motivation and inspiration. Additionally, numerous platforms offer online fitness classes, allowing us to exercise from the comfort of our homes.

3. Embrace fitness trackers and wearable devices

Fitness trackers and wearable devices have become increasingly popular for their ability to monitor physical activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns. The more you know about your body, the better steps you can take. According to Statista, the number of connected wearables globally reached 1.1 billion in 2022.

4. Smart Scales

Logging weight consistently can prevent unforeseen setbacks. Smart scales not only measure weight but also provide insights into body fat percentage, muscle mass, and other metrics. This comprehensive view of body composition allows us to track progress over time and avoid disasters. Many smart scales even offer body composition analysis, including measurements such as body fat percentage, muscle mass, water weight, and bone density. By considering these additional metrics, one can gain a deeper understanding of changes beyond just weight.

5. Notifications and reminders enabled by technology

Juggling a hectic lifestyle while striving for fitness progress can pose significant challenges. However, with the advent of modern technology, we can get tailored assistance in the form of notifications and reminders at our fingertips.

Using Technology for Weight Loss

Technology can assist you with diet and weight loss:

- Examine your existing eating and exercise habits.

- Determine your shortcomings and negative behaviours.

- Assisting you in removing bad items from your diet.

- Make yourself more conscious of your way of living now.

When it comes to achieving effective weight loss, adopting a healthier lifestyle, and maintaining a balanced diet, proper scheduling plays a pivotal role. Skipping meals or forgetting to eat can develop into unhealthy habits, creating hindrances in the weight loss journey and potentially leading to challenges such as anorexia, an unhealthy mental relationship with weight loss.

Technological advancements make decisions easier and keep people motivated throughout their weight reduction journeys by providing ease, accountability, and personalised coaching.

Research has also shown that talking to friends about your weight loss efforts will help you succeed. Numerous applications for weight reduction and nutrition include social sharing capabilities that let you connect with individuals who share your interests and may offer you the assistance you need.

Combining the greatest aspects of both worlds allows people to make use of both their resources and the help of others, utilising technology to boost their efforts and finally reach their desired health objectives.