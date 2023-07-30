What Is Aspartame? Expert Shares How Artificial Sweeteners Can Affect Your Gut Health

Aspartame, an artificial sweetener frequently found in soft drinks, has been identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as "possibly carcinogenic" (something that may cause cancer in people). The conclusions were reached based on the "limited evidence" at hand.

At a conference in Lyon, France, from June 6 to 13, the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) conducted the first-ever assessment of the carcinogenic level of aspartame.

Dr. Vinay Dhir, Sr. Consultant Gastroenterology & Interventional Endoscopy,SL Raheja Hospital talks about the damage Aspartame casues to the human gut health.



What is Aspartame?

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener used in several soft drinks like Diet Coke. However, the World Health Organization has recently declared it could be a carcinogen.

While studies are still to prove whether Aspartame can cause Cancer, it is also shown that Aspartame may change the composition of our microbiome or gut.

In the past few years, there has been a considerable rise in people trying to live a healthier life as the impact of increasing calories has been shown to affect a person's health significantly. As a result, many people skip sugar, as it is a ready source of calories, and prefer artificial sweeteners like Aspartame.

These artificial sugars have shown beneficial effects, with studies showing weight loss and improved glucose levels, especially in people with Diabetes.

Besides soft drinks, Aspartame has been added to many foods as an artificial sweetener. While these ingredients have positive effects, recent studies have shown some worrying trends. Human and animal studies have shown that Aspartame may change the composition of our microbiome.

How Aspartame Affects Your Gut Health?

Our intestine houses millions of organisms that co-exist with us and allow us a healthy life. The composition of this microbiome varies with diet patterns that are different in various parts of the world.

It has been shown that introducing a Western diet changes this microbiome's composition, which may have health consequences. Similarly, shifting from a predominantly vegetarian to a predominantly non-vegetarian diet changes our internal bacterial flora, sometimes having health consequences over the long term.

In the current context, emerging evidence indicates that artificial sweeteners like Aspartame also do the same and may change the composition of our microbiome, a condition called Dysbiosis or 'imbalance' in the gut microbe, which may lead to glucose intolerance.

In addition, they may also produce a metabolic dysfunction, which can then paradoxically become a leading cause of Obesity and Diabetes. There is also emerging data that artificial sweeteners may allow the growth of harmful bacteria, which may cause the gut to become "leaky" and let the absorption of unwanted substances.

So, should we stop consuming any food that contains Aspartame? If a food contains Aspartame, there is a high chance that it is ultra-processed, which is enough reason not to eat it, as almost all health experts encourage people to limit their consumption.

There is sufficient evidence to prove that processed foods, including sugary drinks and junk food, contain many calories that lead to gaining extra weight and body fat, besides being linked to many non-communicable diseases like cardiac issues, Ciabetes, and other chronic illnesses.

In conclusion, reducing the amount of sugar consumed daily is a good idea, but replacing it with other sweeteners is not the best idea, and it is better to focus on lifestyle habits that focus on a healthy, balanced diet with proper exercise and good sleep habits.