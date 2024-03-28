Women Health: Managing PCOS-Related Sleep Issues, Expert Shares Tips

Sleep is essential for recharging your body and mind and has been related to the overall well-being of an individual. Disturbed sleep makes individuals feel tired, distressed and unable to perform daily activities of life. Insufficient sleep can make people more prone to mood swings, delayed reaction time, and diminished neuro-cognitive function.

Dr Sibasish Dey, Head, Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed says, "For women sleep also has an important relationship with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS impacts 8-13% of women of reproductive age globally. Sleep disorder particularly Obstructive sleep apnea is very common. Reports suggest that sleep apnea may be present in up to 35% of women suffering from PCOS. There are proposed theories that excessive androgen hormones (male hormones), reduced estrogen levels and obesity result in increased risk of OSA in individuals suffering from PCOS. Additionally, PCOS is also related to insulin resistance which is also common in OSA cases."

Since, there is evidence linking sleep apnea and PCOS, disturbed sleep (including sleep apnea) has been linked to increased cardiovascular risk, systemic inflammation, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. So, it is important to identify women who are suffering from OSA, so, that this sleep disorder can be managed and adequate sleep health can be achieved.

Tips For Women to Help Sleep Better

Here are some suggestions shared by Dr Sibasish that might be helpful for women with PCOS who have trouble falling asleep:

Make Sleep a Priority: Sleep should always come first, even if it can be tempting to put off getting enough sleep in favour of working, studying, socialising, or working out. This is because poor sleep hygiene can negatively impact both the quantity and quality of sleep. If you want to sleep through the night and wake up feeling rejuvenated, you must establish good routines.

Although sleep apnea can produce a wide range of symptoms, women with PCOS are typically more likely to experience it. Since both obstructive sleep apnea and PCOS are linked to several health problems, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and heart disease, those who have PCOS must get examined for sleep disorders. A sleep specialist may perform an assessment based on the patient's medical history of sleep disorders as well as the symptoms.

It is suggested that the "best" environment for sleeping is one that is calm, cool, and dark. Other typical tactics that would be helpful for better sleep include decluttering the bedroom and keeping all non-sleep activities like eating, working, watching TV, or browsing through the phone outside the bedroom.

High amounts of stress and anxiety can significantly interfere with your sleep patterns. Including relaxation methods in your daily routine will assist you in de-stressing and getting ready for bed. Progressive muscle relaxation, deep breathing techniques, mindfulness, and meditation are thought to help reduce stress and anxiety, which will make it easier to go to sleep and lift your spirits when you wake up.

A regular wake pattern, which is attained by waking up and going to bed at the same time every day, helps the body adjust to a better sleep schedule. You may increase the amount of sleep you get at night and increase the quality of your sleep by creating a sleep schedule.

It's critical to comprehend the variables affecting the quality of your sleep. Numerous things, including an uncomfortable sleeping environment, eating or exercising too close to bedtime, and sleeping disorders like sleep apnea, can affect the quality of your sleep. If you're not getting enough sleep and you're chasing ZZZs, see a medical expert.