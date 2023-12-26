Women Health: Recognizing Subtle Signs Of Sleep Disorders Among Females, Expert Shares Tips For Better Sleep

Sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. A peacefuland uninterrupted night's sleep not only rejuvenates and energizes our bodies, but also serves as a protective barrier against numerous health issues.

According a recent interaction with Zee News English, Dr Sibasish Dey, Head of Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed shares how the silent struggle of obstructive sleep apnea presents itself differently in women with an increased vulnerability to asthma, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, cancer, chronic kidney disease and more.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a common sleep disorder characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep, leading to fragmented sleep patterns and a range of health issues.

Dr Sibasish says, "The presentation of obstructive sleep apnea in women can differ significantly from that in men, making it a silent struggle that often goes unnoticed.Postmenopausal women face a 3.5-fold increase in OSA prevalence due to hormonal changes, altered body weight distribution, and age-related muscle tone reduction, with risks comparable to those in men. It is crucial to increase awareness of women's distinct sleep apnea symptoms so that every individual remainsvigilant."

Addressing the Gender Gaps in Sleep Disorder Diagnosis

- Diagnosing OSA in women can be challenging, given the physiological differences. Women often exhibit higher rates of Respiratory Effort-Related Arousal (RERA) and hypoapneas but lower rates of snoring, apnea, and oxygen desaturation than men. This divergence in presentation complicates the diagnostic process for both individuals and healthcare providers.

- Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) impacts women differently owing to hormonal variances, anatomical distinctions, and differences in how the body regulates muscle tone and breathing. As per numerous studies, the prevalence of OSA is higher in women with concurrent conditions such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, cardiomyopathy, chronic hypertension (CHTN), and gestational hypertension (GHTN).

- While snoring and daytime sleepiness are common symptoms of OSA, women may also experience morning headaches, fatigue, cardiac palpitations, mood changes, anxiety, and depression. Notably, women with OSA typically undergo milder and REM-related apneas, with fewer apneic episodes per hour (lower AHIs) compared to men, making detection challenging for bed partners.

- Even when women exhibit "typical" symptoms, they are less likely to be referred to sleep clinics and may receive misdiagnoses, such as depression or hypothyroidism. Heightening awareness of these gender-specific manifestations is essential to ensure accurate diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and improved overall health outcomes for women with OSA.

- The risks associated with sleep apnea include increased vulnerability to asthma, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, cancer, chronic kidney disease, cognitive and behavioural disorders, heart and blood vessel diseases, metabolic conditions, and even pregnancy-related complications. OSA-related sleep disturbances can lead to daytime fatigue, which increases the chance of road accidents as well.

Treatment options

It is important to promote awareness of women's specific sleep apnea symptoms so that more people and their loved ones are aware of the warning indicators. Dr Sibasish highlights, "According to ResMed Sleep Survey 2023 respondents, only 21% males and 24% females have been tested for sleep apnea, highlighting the lack of awareness of sleep related conditions."

"Treatment outcomes may differ because men and women experience different symptoms. Male and female respiratory tracts require different amounts of airway pressure because of physiological differences.It is essential for women with OSA to utilize customized treatment methods due to differences in symptoms. ResMed has introduced the AutoSetFor Her (AfH), a therapy tailored for women, addressing female breathing patterns," adds Dr Sibasish.

Dr Sibasish concludes, "Emphasizing the significance of diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) early is crucial. Inadequate sleep can negatively impact the body's ability to grow, recover from illnesses, and operate effectively. If you are exhibiting symptoms of sleep apnea or other sleep disorders, it is imperative to consult a doctor and seek proper treatment."