World Brain Tumour Day 2023: Is There A Relationship Between Fatigue And Brain Tumour? Expert Shares All

Brain tumour: Abnormal growth or mass of cells in or around the brain is known as Brain Tumour. Some tumours can grow quickly, or some might take a long time to grow.

Brain tumours can be cancerous (known as Malignant) or non-cancerous (Benign); generally, only about one-third of brain tumours are cancerous. But whether they’re cancerous or not, these tumours can impact the brain’s function and overall health.

As they grow larger,they start building pressure on the blood vessels, tissues and surrounding nerves.

In an interview with Zee English, Dr Jayesh Sardhara, Senior Consultant - Neuro & Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospital shares the relationship between fatigue and correlation with brain tumour.

"The formation of brain tumours can begin at any age,both in children andadults. Meningioma is most common type of benigntumour with very good prognosis after it is completely excised. The most serious type of brain tumour (Glioblastoma) is becoming more common among the elderly population, with 14-to-16-month average life survival," says Dr Jayesh.

Sign and Symptoms of Brain Tumours

As the human skull is rigid and does not provide enough spacefor the tumour to expand,it can cause a serious complication irrespective of the tumour being cancerous or non-cancerous. Its symptoms are as follows:

- Weakness

- Difficulty in walking

- Problems with balance

- Partial or complete loss of vision

- Difficulty understanding or using language

- Memory issues

Brain Tumours cause problems when

- Directly expanding and destroying healthy brain tissue

- Applying pressure on nearby tissue

- Increasing (intracranial pressure) ie. the pressure within your skull

- Leading to build-up of fluid in the brain

- Blocking the normal flow of Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) through the spaces within the brain, leadingto enlargement of these spaces

- Leading to bleeding in the brain

However, in some cases the tumourmight not show any sign or symptoms,the tumourmay also not grow enough to compress the surrounding tissues.

Relation between brain Tumour and Fatigue

Basically, fatigue is asense of lack of energy and extreme tiredness. Fatigue due to a tumouris different from simply being tired andcan interfere with your usual daily routine. Even though fatigue and is the most common side effect of Cancer treatment, itmay also involve the following signs and symptoms:

- Cognitive changes: Difficulty in concentration or speaking; short-term memory loss

- Activity changes: Decrease in physical activity

- Life changes: Altered play, study,or work habits; decline in family interaction.

- Emotional changes: Feeling of sadness or grief

Dr Jayesh highlights, "The exact link between brain tumours and fatigue is unknown, however,there are various other factors that could lead to this situation. The body’s response to the growth of tumour, involves the destruction of tumour cells and the repairing of tissue, which uses a lot of energy.Your body works hardto fight back the Cancer by utilising the energy normally utilised for day-to-day activity."

How to Cope with Brain Tumour-Related Fatigue

Fatigue can be part of a vicious cycle caused due the side-effects of brain tumours and their treatments. Many other symptoms associated with it can make you feel more exhausted&make the fatigue worseand, consequently, aggravating the impact of those symptoms.

However, if you can figure out triggers of your fatigue, and are able to find a way to break the cycle, it will really help deal with the situation.

Many people follow the below ‘5 Ps’, especially with the support of family and friends, to tackle the fatigue. This can help by giving you gentle reminders or prompts to help you manage your daily activities.

PRIORITISING: Write a list of activities that you do regularly and assign them in priority order, with number one being the most important to you.

PLANNING: One should keepa diary handy too and write down the list of activities and situations that lead to fatigue. This can help you identify possible triggers &patterns and help in better energy management.

PACING: By taking short break throughout the day and in between certain activities can help minimise the impact of fatigue. One simple rule can be, taking a ten-minuterest out of every hour, but try not to sleep during these rests – as this could affect your sleeping pattern. Also, the important thing is to keep in mind that you can always stop if you’re getting tired&make the changes in your plan as and when required. Keeping 20-30% of your energy in reserve can prevent you from burning out. “Spending” it wisely by asking others to help you out can be a great way to conserve your energy.

POSTURE: Being mindful on your body moments and posture can help you manage fatigue caused due to brain tumour. For example, sitting down and completingthe task instead of doing it in standing posture; this can help you save a vast amount of energy.

Keeping things that are needed frequently at accessible reach, this helps in prevent bending down or extra movement to reach the things whenever needed. Ensure that you don’t stand or sit in one position for too long.

PHYSICALLY ACTIVE: It may seem like it would make you more fatigued, but moderate exercise is believed to be of help. This will also help increase your energy levels, leading to:

- Reduced pain

- Improved the quality of sleep

- Stimulate your appetite

- Boost your sense of wellbeing

While there is a corelation between fatigue and brain tumour, implementing these steps can help manage the condition better.