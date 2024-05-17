World Hypertension Day 2024: 5 Warning Signs Of High Blood Pressure That You Should Never Ignore

With the aim to increase awareness about high blood pressure, World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17. High Blood pressure can lead to many serious health issues and if left untreated and unchecked, high BP can - over some time - lead to stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, among other complications, even causing death.

Dr Pankaj V Jariwala, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says, "Hypertension or high blood pressure can be caused by various factors like familial, environmental and psychological. It is defined as blood pressure of over 140/90 or more due to narrowing of blood vessels." The doctor lists some signs that can serve as a warning for hypertension.

World Hypertension Day: Indications You Might Have High Blood Pressure

Since many symptoms can appear for other ailments, high blood pressure often goes undiagnosed for a long time. Dr Jariwala mentions five signs that you must not ignore, and get tested:

1. Headaches: Headaches caused by hypertension are usually pulsating and bilateral and get worse with exertion and show sensitivity to light. It is usually caused by the increasing pressure in the cranium due to the disruption of the blood-brain barrier. It can also reduce the blood supply to the brain which is risky as it can lead to stroke. It usually presents in severity as pressure goes above 180/110 mm Hg. Other symptoms are also seen such as nausea and vomiting.

2. Nephropathy: Hypertension also affects vessels of the kidney and chronic high blood pressure will lead to kidney injury and further to end-stage renal disease if not treated. This high pressure which prevents organs from functioning properly can show up as the symptoms of fatigue also accompanied by swollen ankles and hands, itchy skin and shortness of breath.

3. Retinopathy: Vessels of the eye, especially those of the retina, are also affected by high blood pressure as the blood supply to the retina is reduced due to the constricted vessels which causes vision damage. It can cause double vision and bloody spots in vision. If this symptom is ignored, it could lead to the severe symptom of vision loss.

4. Nose Bleeds: Increased pressure and the increasing wall size lead to a reduction of blood flow and this causes damage to the microvasculature of the nose leading to bleeding.

5. Cardiac Symptoms: Hypertension causes increased load on the heart. This can cause the buildup of pressure in the heart vessels as well and lead to a myriad of cardiac symptoms such as arrhythmia, chest pain and shortness of breath due to increased demand and decreased blood flow or oxygen shortage.

"In conclusion, any of these above signs can indicate the development of hypertension and should hence be treated as soon as possible, not only by pharmacological therapy but also healthy lifestyle modifications," says Dr Pankaj V Jariwala.