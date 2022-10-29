World Stroke Day 2022: Are winter weather and stroke risk related?

World Stroke Day 2022: When a blood artery in the brain bursts and bleeds or the blood supply to the brain is cut off, it can result in a dangerous health condition called a brain stroke. This obstruction disrupts the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain's tissues. Because of the lack of oxygen, brain tissue and cells are harmed and start to die every minute. A stroke can cause lasting brain damage or even death if it is not identified in time.

Stroke has emerged to be a major global health concern. Acute ischemic stroke, commonly known as a "brain attack", is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention in order to prevent disability and fatality.

What role does weather play during a stroke?

Evidence suggests that cold weather increases the risk of stroke. Colder weather causes blood vessels to contract, which can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of stroke.

However, experts have also established that during extremely low temperatures, the blood tends to thicken and become stickier, which makes it easier to clot. Blood clotting, which closes off the blood vessel to the brain, is the most common cause of strokes. As we "cosy up" to conserve heat and energy in cold weather, our body's response often causes the heart to be under additional stress.

Weather changes

Humidity also plays a role in our stroke risk. Some individuals may become dehydrated due to the atmosphere's high humidity, which raises the possibility of blood clots forming. Overall, it is found that a seasonal trend in stroke rates is- strokes are greater in the winter and lower in the summer, with a brief increase in July.

Also Read: World Stroke Day 2022 exclusive: BEWARE of warning signs! Make THESE lifestyle changes to avoid a stroke

Common stroke symptoms are:

- Severe headaches

- Numbness in the body especially on the face, leg and one part/side of the body.

- Paralysis

- Trouble speaking or understanding speech

- Loss of vision, and sometimes the vision is black and blur

- Nausea and vomitingUnstable walking difficulty in maintaining body balance

- Dizziness

Tips on prevention

- Keeping blood pressure under control at all times lowering the salt content of their diet.

- Staying indoors and attempting to control body temperature by using air conditioning in the summer and heat in the winter.

- Exercise moderately or partake in some light exercise.

- Avoid junk food, red meat, and a salty diet, and maintain a healthy diet.

- Control blood cholesterol level.

- Diabetes must also be well under control.

Also Read: High blood sugar causes: 7 surprising, daily things that can increase your insulin levels

When dramatic weather changes occur, especially during the winter, keep a watchful eye on family members, friends, and neighbours who are at a high risk of stroke.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)