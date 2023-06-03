Coromandel Train Accident: ओडिशा में साल का सबसे बड़ा हादसा! 233 की मौत; PM मोदी ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान
Coromandel Train Accident: ओडिशा में साल का सबसे बड़ा हादसा! 233 की मौत; PM मोदी ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

Balasore Train Accident: बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे (Train Accident) में मौतों का आंकड़ा अभी और बढ़ सकता है. लोगों को बचाने के लिए तेजी से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है. फंसे लोगों को डिब्बे काटकर बाहर निकाला जा रहा है. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने इस हादसे पर दुख जताया था.

Coromandel Train Accident: ओडिशा में साल का सबसे बड़ा हादसा! 233 की मौत; PM मोदी ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

Odisha Train Accident: किसे पता था जिन ट्रेनों पर भरोसा था कि उन्हें मंजिल तक पहुंचाएगी वही ट्रेन उनकी जिंदगी का आखिरी सफर साबित होगी. ओडिशा (Odisha) के बालासोर (Balasore) में बीती शाम 7 बजे ऐसा हादसा हुआ जो इतिहास के काले पन्नों में दर्ज हो गया. हावड़ा से चेन्नई सेंट्रल जाने के लिए कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस (Coromandel Express) दोपहर के साढ़े 3 बजे अपने तय समय पर चली थी. ट्रेन जैसे ही ओडिशा के बालासोर क्रॉस कर बहनागा बाजार पहुंची अचानक जोर से आवाज आई. ट्रेन के 10 से 12 डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए. ये डिब्बे दूसरे ट्रैक पर मालगाड़ी से भिड़ गए. कुछ बोगियां तो मालगाड़ी के ऊपर भी चढ़ गईं. कुछ ही देर में दूसरी तरफ से आ रही यशवंतपुर हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस पटरी पर पड़े कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के डिब्बे से जा टकराई और इस ट्रेन के भी चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए. हादसा कितना भयानक था इसका पता डिब्बों की हालत देखकर ही लगाया जा सकता है. इसके बाद तो हर तरफ हाहाकार मच गया. हादसे के शिकार डिब्बों के अंदर से चीख पुकार की आवाजें आने लगी.

