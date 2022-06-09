हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Metro

BREAKING: Delhi Metro services affected again, technical snag hits Blue Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that there has been a delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.

BREAKING: Delhi Metro services affected again, technical snag hits Blue Line

New Delhi: Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed again on Thursday morning (June 9, 2022), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Taking to its official Twitter account, the DMRC informed that the delay in services has been between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali metro stations.

"Normal service on all other lines," it said.

Earlier on Monday, the services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were disrupted for nearly an hour and a half as services across the corridor were impacted due to a technical snag, officials said.

"Train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations of the Blue Line were affected from 6.35 PM to 8 PM to undertake repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE or overhead equipment) on the Up Line (going towards Dwarka) due to some external object (bird) hitting the OHE/pantograph of the train," the DMRC had said in a statement.

The entire Blue Line was impacted in this period due to the snag in the OHE at the Yamuna Bank segment. Trains were run at a slower speed than usual during this duration. The branch line to Vaishali diverges from the main Blue Line at Yamuna Bank metro station.

Huge swarms of the crowd were seen at several stations, particularly at Indraprastha metro station.

Meanwhile, several passengers took to Twitter to slam DMRC for the snag.

