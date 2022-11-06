Bypoll Results 2022: RJD wins Bihar's Makoma seat, BJP ahead in UP, Haryana, Odisha

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India commenced the counting of votes for the bypolls conducted in 6 states for 7 seats today, November 6, 2022. As per the latest trends, BJP is leading on the Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar while RJD won the Mokama assembly constituency. In Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, BJP candidates are leading while in Telangana TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is ahead in byelection results. In Maharashtra, Rutuja Ramesh Latke, candidate of Uddhav Thackrey's Shiv Sena faction is leading the in bypolls for the Andheri East assembly seat.

Telangana Bypolls

In Telangana's Munugode assembly constituency TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is leading the byelections with 21589 while BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is trailing with a margin of just 415 votes.

Maharashtra Bypolls

Rutuja Ramesh Latke, candidate of Uddhav Thackrey's Shiv Sena faction is leading the in bypolls in Maharashtra. According to Election Commission's official site, Latke is leading with 4277 in 5th round of counting.

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

BJP candidate Aman Giri is leading in the bypoll results from UP's Gola Gokrannath constituency with a huge margin of 26195 votes. According to EC's official website, in the 19th round of counting Giri's vote count stands at 76765 votes.

Bihar Bypolls

The RJD has established a lead in Mokama constituency, while the BJP is ahead in Gopalganj, Election Commission trends revealed after initial rounds of vote counting on Sunday. In Mokama, Neelam Devi of the RJD is ahead of BJP's Sonam Devi by 12,152 votes. Kusum Devi of the BJP has taken a lead over Mohan Prasad Gupta of the RJD by 637 votes, EC trends around 11.15 am showed.

Haryana Bypolls

As per latest trends, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is leading in the Adampur assembly constituency as he has gained 17633 votes according to round 3 of counting. Congress candidate Jai Parkash is trailing with a margin of 6235 votes.

Odisha Bypolls

According to the official website of the Election Commission of India, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj is leading in the bypoll results from Odisha's Dhamnagar assembly constituency with 12892 votes.