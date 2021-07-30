CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: How to check marks via Digilocker

New Delhi: For Class 12 CBSE students, the wait for their school final exam results is over. The board had announced earlier today that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result will be declared at 2 pm today (July 30). There are multiple ways in which students can check their results one they are declared. One way is through Digilocker. You can both check on their website as well as on the app.

Class XII #cbseresults2021 are now available on DigiLocker

Click the link to get the Class XII resulthttps://t.co/rQqXES3agN#CBSE #CBSEResult2021 #cbseresults2021 — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 30, 2021

How To Use DigiLocker Website to check result:

Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker website, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’.

Select Class 12 passing certificate and Class 12 marksheet.

Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate.

How To Use DigiLocker App to check result:

Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS) and search for the DigiLocker app. Install it.

Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

Enter the phone number registered with CBSE and other details.

Access your CBSE marksheet and certificate.

Along with the results, students can also download their CBSE migration certificates through DigiLocker platforms.

Digilocker is a government initiative conducted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Students can check their results through Digilocker without any hassle and it is a credible platform.

