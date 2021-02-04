DNA Exclusive: Dangerous international conspiracy in garb of farmers' protest underway to threaten India's democracy

Amid the ongoing farmers protest, against the three agriculture laws, near the border areas of Delhi, a dangerous international conspiracy in the garb of farmers' protests has come to the fore which aims to threaten the democracy of India. Zee News had on Wednesday unmasked how the remote control of the farmers' movement has gone into the hands of foreign forces and how propaganda is being carried out against India.

On Zee News, viewers were shown documents tweeted by Sweden's environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The Delhi Police has also registered an FIR based on the documents. A second document reveals another big conspiracy against India and how dangerous it is.

On the basis of the document on which the Delhi Police has registered a case of treason, it is written that a digital strike will be carried out on India under the name HashTag Ask ​​India Why and this strike will be on January 26. Is it not treason? It is written that on January 23, at 11:30 pm, there will be propaganda against India under the name of Twitter Storm, as it happened and if that happens then why should it not be considered as treason?

It is further written that on February 13-14, large demonstrations will be held around the Indian embassy and government institutions abroad. This is also already decided and this is treason. It is also written in it that the plan that was prepared for January 26 happened exactly the same in the whole world and India. This is also treason in which only a handful of people want to disturb the atmosphere in India. It is also written that there will be a Zoom session against India on the farmers' agitation.

On 26 January, there were demonstrations on the streets of India and abroad, as is written in the document, and this proves that even on the day of violence, remote control of the farmers' movement was in the hands of anti-national forces. Demonstrate outside the companies and offices of big industrialists of India--is also written in it. These were fabricated to discredit India and they were implemented like a plan. When this has happened, why should there not be a case of treason in this case?

More documents on this prove that the violence in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day was not an accident but an experiment whose script and dialogues had been written many days ahead of January 26. A 21-page script exposes the propaganda that is being run against India and this is also a big proof that the seeds that were sown against the country in the name of farmers movement have taken the form of a big tree and the roots of this tree are not in India but in the countries from which now this movement is being controlled.

The 21-page PowerPoint presentation has been prepared by an NGO named Poetic Justice Foundation and Delhi Police has told that the wires of this NGO are connected to Khalistan. Apart from this, the NGO is quite active in Canada, where in the last few days there have been anti-India protests in the name of the farmers' movement.

Most importantly, it is the same organization that started the hashtag Ask India Why campaign and it was also mentioned in the documents shared by Greta Thunberg.

The definition of treason is given in Section 124A of the IPC and according to this, writing, speaking or any such action against the country, which has a feeling of hatred towards the country, will be called treason. If an organization is anti-national and has inadvertently any relationship with it, transmits its literature to other people or supports such people, then a case of treason can be made on it.

Objectives of this conspiracy are described on its page number 9. A total of six objectives are mentioned on its page out of which the fourth point is the most dangerous.

Disrupt Yoga and Chai Image of India in General: This means to denounce and discredit the positive image of yoga and tea in the world. The intentions are dangerous because yoga and tea are the soft power of India. International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 and it was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

The document is titled--Global Day of Action, and next is written, "Demonstration for farmers on the occasion of Republic Day of India on January 26, 2021."

Next, we turn to page 3 and this page mentions 'To-Do List' to discredit India. On January 3, all research and planning were done for sponsored demonstrations in India and other countries. 'Done' is written further in a column which means that the work was done on January 3. The tagline and hashtags were decided on January 8. On January 10, it was decided what things to show in front of the world and what message to send.

On January 13, the feedback was taken from the Organizing Team working for the farmers' movement abroad. On January 17, it was decided what would be said in the media, the press release was written. On 20 January, these documents were sent to countries including India, where the demonstrations were to be held. Lastly, before January 26 it is written 'Protest Day' and we all know what happened in India on this Protest Day.

Next, we turn to page number 4 which has two hashtags. The first hashtag is--Farmers Protest and this hashtag was mentioned in the tweet that America's famous pop singer Rihanna and Sweden environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers' movement. There is another hashtag mentioned in it and this hashtag is Kisaan Majdoor Ekta Zindabad. In India, a similar hashtag was trending on Twitter a few days ago and among those tweeting, it includes Congress leaders.

Next, we take you to page 8 and here details have been written about propaganda's weaknesses of foreign forces, the possibilities and opportunities and dangers created by it in relation to the farmers' movement.

The three dangers mentioned in these are on the third number broad reach of godi media, i.e. these people were already afraid that they will get exposed and now it is happening exactly the same. When Zee News had reported that this movement was hijacked, there was an attempt to stop our reporters from covering. But the same things are written in this document.

Some shortcomings of this Propaganda are also mentioned in it. It is written that if the government withdraws the agricultural laws, then what will happen after this, these people do not have a plan. Apart from this, written in Opportunities on this page - it can benefit from Social Media Activism in Western countries.

Page number 21: Here it is written about what message to send like campaign materials, how will the posters be and will be reached to the people and media through social media templates--Sikh Organizers. Think if the movement belongs to the farmers and the issue is three laws related to agriculture, then why is the name of Sikh Organizers being repeatedly in it?

The farmers are only 11 lakhs which means less than one per cent of the total farmers in India are in Punjab. This movement is happening in the name of farmers, but the motive behind it is something else and this is the reason why the name of Sikh Organizers is coming again and again.

Page number 12: It tells what messages people have to write. So it is written that the freedom of the press in India and the attacks on independent journalists are to attract the attention of the people, which is completely untrue. This means that people have been asked to spread fake news. Such fake messages have also been asked to write in it that those who criticize the government in India are proved to be anti-national. By reading this, it seems that these foreign forces express their support to the real dock media of India and the journalists spreading fake news.

In this document, at one place it is also told what the protesters have to do. In it, for January 26, there has been talk of large demonstrations around the Indian embassy and government institutions abroad, as it happened and Sikh Organizers are also mentioned here.

The anti-national idea of ​​tearing India to pieces is also included in this document. It has been written that there are three Punjab in the world, one is East Punjab, one is West West Punjab and one Punjab belongs to the migrants who are outside Punjab and spread all over the world. These people are being repeatedly appealed to join this movement. The last page of this document has a name written on it--MO DHALIWAL. This person is the Co-Founder of Poetic Justice Foundation which is associated with Khalistan and now Delhi Police has also started an investigation against it.