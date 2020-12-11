DNA Exclusive: New Parliament may pave the way for 'New India', add new chapter of nationalism

New Delhi: A new chapter in the history of 'New India' was added on Thursday (December 10) with the foundation laying ceremony of the new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Most of us may not understand the significance of this day, but Indian democracy has no doubt leaped forward from the legacy colonial era, paving the way for a new era of nationalism.

The occasion is like bringing a new enthusiasm of entering into own home from a rented house. The construction of the new Parliament House would facilitate India to enter its own house of democracy. The present Parliament House not only decided the nation's personality and character after independence but also chalked out the best course of action for the country.

The makers of independent India had nourished many dreams and had set the path for the nation to achieve new dimensions of development and morality, but we failed to meet those aspirations. With the construction of the new Parliament House, an opportunity before us has come for a new beginning and we should not waste this opportune moment.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. Different views, different perspectives empower a vibrant democracy. Our democracy has moved forward with the goal that there is always room for differences so long as it is not entirely disconnected from the process."

PM Modi said, "Policies and politics may vary but we are for the service of the public and there should be no differences in this ultimate goal. Whether debates occur within the Parliament or outside, the determination towards national service and dedication towards national interest should be reflected in them constantly."

"The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of `Aatmanirbhar Bharat` (Self-sustainable India) and will be a landmark opportunity to build a people`s Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of `New India` ahead of the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022," the Prime Minister added.

On this occasion, the DNA report would like to remember the supreme sacrifice of Sardar Bhagat Singh, who 91 years ago threw a bomb in the present Parliament House, which was then known as the Central Legislative Assembly. Bhagat Singh had argued that the explosion was required to awaken the deaf ears of the colonial regime. He also threw pamphlets, 'The Philosophy of the Bomb', opposing the new laws of the British regime.

Leaders like Moti Lal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah were present in the Central Legislative Assembly when the bomb was thrown but none of the Indian leaders came out in Bhagat Singh support. The resonance of the blast, however, had shaken the British government.

We would like to draw your attention to the fact that when the foundation of the new Parliament House is being laid, why not convert the old Parliament House building into a National Memorial in the memory of Bhagat Singh. Although Britishers left India in 1947, the governments in India could not liberate the country from this symbolic slavery even after 73 years of independence.

With the Bhoomi Pujan of the new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is expected to get the new Parliament in the next 21 months when India will be celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.

Earlier this year on August 5, the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya was done to build a grand Ram temple at the place where the Mughals had invaded and destroyed the sacred structure. For the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in the country, it is necessary to erase the memories of the colonial era of the British regime, and the beginning has been made today.

The new Parliament House will have an area of 64,500 square meters. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.

Designed in a triangular shape, as it sits on a triangular plot and has three main spaces -- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and a Cental Lounge. The new building will come up in front of the existing Parliament House that was built nearly 100 years ago at a cost of Rs 83 lakh at that time.

The new building will house larger Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Halls, with capacities of 888 seats and 384 seats respectively, to accommodate an expanded Parliament after the freeze on its expansion lifts in 2026. The Lok Sabha Hall will also have additional capacity, up to 1272 seats, to host joint sessions.