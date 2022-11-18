‘Not interested in joining the party’: KCR’s daughter rejects BJP’s Congress offer claim

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, on Friday, November 18, 2022, dismissed Bhartiya Janata Party’s claims of her joining Congress and said that she is not interested in joining the party. She also asked the BJP of calling up Congress' newly elected Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and cross-examine if she called him to join Congress.

Addressing a press conference, Kavitha said, "Call up Kharge Ji and ask if I ever rang him up. I have no interest in joining any other party. The TRS is now the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi). We brought development to Telangana and will follow the same template to bring about development across the country."

Also Read: Gujarat Polls: ‘Rahul Gandhi doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with 'TUKDE TUKDE GANG,’ says Anurag Thakur

This comes after BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri, from Nizamabad claimed that TRS MLA had called Kharge and asked to join the Congress. Kavitha issued a statement quashing rumours of her doing so.

Also Read: 'Maafiveer' banner pasted at Savarkar's statue in Pune, two Congress workers booked

At a press conference on Thursday, Dharmapuri attacked the TRS MLC, claiming she had received a proposal to change her allegiance to the grand old party from the national president of the Congress.

In the meantime, it is claimed that TRS supporters broke into Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri's home in Banjara Hills on Friday because of his claim to KCR's daughter. The BJP MP was, however, visiting his Lok Sabha district when the attack occurred.

(With ANI inputs)