PM Modi cancels Brussels visit, Tahir Hussain arrested and other top news of March 5

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 5, 2020.

1. Watch: Indian Army destroys Pakistani posts across LoC using anti-tank guided missiles

In an apparent response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the Indian Army recently used anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells to target Pakistan Army posts opposite the Kupwara sector, sources said. Read more

2. Nearly seven months after abrogation of Article 370, broadband services restored in Kashmir Valley

Nearly seven months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Thursday (March 5, 2020) restored the broadband services in Kashmir Valley. Earlier this facility had only been restored for government offices and other essential services in the Valley. Read more

3. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spotted dancing at mass marriage ceremony of tribal girls

In an apparent effort to reach out to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (March 5) attended a mass marriage ceremony of Adivasi girls and boys held in Malda district. During the ceremony, CM Mamata was also seen shaking a leg with Adivasi women. Read more

4. PM Narendra Modi cancels Brussels visit, India-EU summit postponed due to coronavirus

Amid the rising fear over the spread of coronavirus in different parts of the world, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (March 5) announced that the India-EU (European Union) summit, supposed to be held this month in Brussels, has been rescheduled keeping in mind the situation arising due to the spread of deadly virus. It is to be noted that Prime Minister was also scheduled to attend the crucial summit. Read more

5. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa allocates over Rs 8,700 crore in Budget 2020-21 for Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday (March 5) presented the 2020-21 Budget for the state and reiterated his government’s commitment to overall development of Bengaluru by setting aside over Rs 8,700 crore in the budget for the development of the capital city. Read more

6. Tahir Hussain, suspended AAP leader accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during Delhi riots, arrested

Tahir Hussain, the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor accused in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the recent riots in northeast Delhi, was arrested on Thursday (March 5, 2020). He has been also accused of attempt to murder and of inciting the mob to indulge in violence and riots. Read more

7. Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final after semi-final tie against England washed out

India have qualified for the final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup after their semi-final clash against England got washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually, the semi-final had to be called off without a ball being bowled. Read more

8. Mashrafe Mortaza to quit as Bangladesh captain after Zimbabwe ODI series

Fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza on Thursday (March 5) announced that he will quit as Bangladesh ODI captain after the third and final match of the ongoing series against Zimbabwe on Friday (March 6). Read more

9. Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on being ridiculed by B-Town friends for 'trying too hard to fit in'

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the Hindi movie business for more than a decade. Over the past many years, the 'Race 3' star has definitely graduated from being an outsider to a famous and one of the most sought after actress around. Read more

10. Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes oomph in a black spaghetti top and denims - In Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva in every sense of the word. Her recent outing wearing a black spaghetti top with denim pants ticks all the right boxes and once again she gets a big thumbs up for her fashion choices. Read more