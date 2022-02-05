Rahul Gandhi is tourist politician, comes to Goa only before elections: BJP leader CT Ravi

North Goa: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a "tourist politician" who comes to Goa only before the elections.

"Rahul Gandhi is a tourist politician, he comes to Goa only before the elections," said Ravi during door-to-door campaign in Calangute for upcoming assembly elections in Goa.

"Unlike Congress, BJP does not sign agreements with China. Congress needs to be loyal to the country," he added.

On Trinamool Congress Party and Aam Aadmi Party campaigning in Goa, he said, "I ask Arvind Kejriwal to implement Goa`s drainage system in New Delhi, while, Mamata Banerjee should adopt the Goa model in West Bengal."

“I request her not to bring West Bengal to Goa as it is all about murder, atrocities and rape. Goa has a good law and order system. She should implement the law order system of Goa in West Bengal. Goa`s beautiful roads should be constructed in West Bengal by her," he added.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

