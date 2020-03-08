Rajya Sabha Budget session sits for only around 3 hours last week amid protests, Delhi Violence: Court sends father-son duo to police custody and other top news for March 8

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 8, 2020.

1. Delhi violence: Court sends father-son duo Riyasat, Liaquat Ali to police custody

Delhi's Karkardooma court on Sunday (March 8, 2020) sent Riyasat Ali to a 3-day police custody and Liaquat to a 14-day judicial custody who have been booked for leading a mob in the deadly violence that rocked the northeast district of the national capital in the last week of February 2020, according to news agency ANI.

As of March 8, as many as 53 people have reportedly died in the northeast Delhi violence and more than 300 people have suffered injuries during these clashes. Read more

2. Rajya Sabha Budget session sat for only around 3 hours last week amid protests

The Rajya Sabha sat for just below three hours in the first week of the second half of the budget session, according to officials. The Upper House failed to transact any substantial business due to Opposition demands for a discussion on the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month. Read more here

3. Altaf Bukhari launches Jammu and Kashmir Apni party, 31 leaders from PDP, NC, Congress to join

A new political formation named 'Apni Party' has been launched in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (March 8) by a former minister of the erstwhile state, Altaf Bukhari. The new outfit, the first to be launched in Jammu and Kashmir after Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Read more

4. Trinamool Congress nominates 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

The Trinamool Congress nominated Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday (March 8). Read more



5. Allahabad HC reserves order over 'name and shame' posters put up in Lucknow

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order till Monday (March 9) afternoon in the case against Uttar Pradesh government's decision to put up posters of those who were allegedly involved in violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the city.

The hearing was presided by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha, the court will pronounce its order at 2 pm on Monday. Read more



6. ISIS-linked couple planning suicide attack arrested in Delhi's Okhla

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday (March 8) arrested two members of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province from Okhla area of the national capital. The accused have been identified as Jahanzeb Sami and his wife Hinda Bashir Baig. Read more here

SPORTS NEWS OF THE DAY

7. Australia decimate India by 85 runs to lift fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title

Hosts Australia produced an all-round performance to beat India by 85 runs in the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday and lift the record-extending fifth title at the showpiece event. Read the match report here

8. Fit-again Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya recalled in India squad for South Africa ODIs

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have returned to the 15-member national squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa after recovering fully from their respective injuries. Dhawan has been out of action since picking up a shoulder injury during the third and final ODI against Australia which the Men in Blue went on to win by seven wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in January this year.

Pandya, on the other hand, is making a comeback to the game after a gap of more than five months. The all-rounder, whose last international assignment came during a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019, was out of action since undergoing back surgery in the UK in October last year. See the full squad here



ENTERTAINMENT NEWS OF THE DAY

9. International Women's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and others post wishes

From Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Karan Johar, a slew of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to express their love for the women out there. See here

10. From rented one-room house to a bungalow in Rishikesh, singer Neha Kakkar's 'self-made' story is truly inspiring