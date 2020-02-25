Rajya Sabha elections to fill 55 seats on March 26, results on same date

Elections to fill the 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, 2020. Announcing the dates of the Rajya Sabha election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (February 25, 2020) announced that biennial elections will be held in 17 states following the retirement of the members.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was holding 16 seats, Congress 13, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) four, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) four, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) three, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) three and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) two, One seat each was with Shiv Sena, Republican Party of India (Athawale), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bodoland People's Front and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). One member was without party affiliation while there were two independents.

According to the ECI, the issue of notifications for the biennial elections to the 55 Rajya Sabha seats will be on March 6, 2020 (Friday) while the last date of making nominations is March 13, 2020 (Friday). The scrutiny of nominations will be carried out on March 16, 2020 (Monday) and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is March 18, 2020 (Wednesday).

The date of voting is March 26, 2020 (Thursday) from 9 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will start after the end of polling on the same date at 5 pm.

The results of the elections will be declared after the counting of votes is completed. The date before which election shall be completed is March 20, 2020 (Monday).

Below is the list of members retiring, states and parties:

S.No State Name Party Retirement Date 1 MAHARASHTRA Husain Umar Dalwai Congress 02.04.2020 2 Amar Shankar Sable Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 3 Rajkumar Nandlal Dhoot Shiv Sena 4 Sharadchandra Govindrao Pawar Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 5 Abdul Majid Haji Ahmed Memon (Majid Memon) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 6 Ramdas Bandu Athawale Republican Party of India (Athawale) 7 Sanjay Dattatraya Kakade Independent 8 ODISHA Anubhav Mohanty Biju Janata Dal (BJD) (lying vacant) 02.04.2020 9 Narendra Kumar Swain Biju Janata Dal (BJD) 10 Sarojini Hembram Biju Janata Dal (BJD) 11 Ranjib Biswal Congress 12 TAMIL NADU Sasikala Pushpa All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) 02.04.2020 13 K Selvaraj All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) 14 Tiruchi Siva Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 15 S Muthukaruppan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) 16 TK Rangarajan Communist Party of India (Marxist) 17 Vijila Sathyananth All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) 18 WEST BENGAL Ritabrata Banerjee Member without Party Affiliation 19 Jogendranath Chowdhury All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) 20 Dr Kanwar Deep Singh All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) 21 Manish Gupta All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) 22 Ahamed Hassan All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) 23 ANDHRA PRADESH Mohd. Ali Khan Congress 09.04.2020 24 Tikkavarapu Subbarami Reddy Congress 25 Thota Seetharama Lakshmi Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 26 K Keshava Rao Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) 27 TELANGANA KVP Ramachandra Rao Congress 09.04.2020 28 Garikapati Mohan Rao Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 29 ASSAM Bhubaneswar Kalita Congress (lying vacant after Kalita quit party) 09.04.2020 30 Dr Sanjay Sinh Congress, lying vacant after Sinh quit party to join BJP) 31 Biswajit Daimary Bodoland People's Front 32 BIHAR Kahkashan Perween Janata Dal (United) (JDU) 09.04.2020 33 Ravindra Kishore Sinha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 34 Ram Nath Thakur Janata Dal (United) (JDU) 35 Harivansh Narayan Singh Janata Dal (United) (JDU) 36 Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 37 CHHATTISGARH Ranvijay Pratap Singh Judev Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 09.04.2020 38 Motilal Vora Congress 39 GUJARAT Chunibhai Kanjibhai Gohel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 09.04.2020 40 Madhusudan Devram Mistry Congress 41 Lalsinh Udesinh Vadodia Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 42 Shambhuprasad Baldevdasji Tundiya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 43 HARYANA Ram Kumar Kashyap Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 09.04.2020 44 Kumari Selja Congress 45 HIMACHAL PRADESH Viplove Thakur Congress 09.04.2020 46 JHARKHAND Parimal Nathwani Independent 09.04.2020 47 Prem Chand Gupta Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 48 MADHYA PRADESH Digvijaya Singh Congress 09.04.2020 49 Prabhat Jha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 50 Satyanarayan Jatiya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 51 MANIPUR Kshetrimayum Bhabananda Singh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 09.04.2020 52 RAJASTHAN Narayan Lal Panchariya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 09.04.2020 53 Ram Narian Dudi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 54 Vijay Goel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 55 MEGHALAYA Wansuk Syiem Congress 12.04.2020

"The commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said elections. Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election," the press release by ECI Secretary Pramod Kumar Sharma stated.