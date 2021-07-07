हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Union Cabinet Expansion

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar quit before PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet reshuffle

PM Modi is expanding his Union Cabinet with a new set of Council of Ministers, as many as  43 new ministers were named who will be inducted on Wednesday evening at 6 pm.   

File Photo

New Delhi: Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday (July 7) resigned from the Council of Ministers ahead of the big expansion of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The President of India has accepted the resignation of 12 members of the Council of Ministers including IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank and others, a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. 

A senior leader of BJP, Ravi Shankar Prasad was handling three portfolios - Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications portfolios in the Government of India. He represents the Patna Sahib constituency.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of the following members of the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect. Take a look:

1.     Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda
2.     Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad
3.     Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot
4.     Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
5.     Dr. Harsh Vardhan
6.     Shri Prakash Javadekar
7.     Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar
8.     Shri Babul Supriyo
9.     Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
10.    Shri Rattan Lal Kataria
11.    Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expanding his Union Cabinet with a new set of Council of Ministers, as many as 43 new ministers were named who will be inducted on Wednesday evening at 6 pm. The names were selected after gathering feedback from senior ministers and party leaders. Also, factors like caste, age, gender, education, experience etc have been taken into consideration. 

The new ministers will be take oath at around 6 PM a simple ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

