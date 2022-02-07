Schools, colleges reopen in these states from today- Check complete list here

New Delhi: As the daily Covid-19 cases decline in the country, several states allowed schools, colleges and other educational institutions to reopen for physical classes from Monday (February 7, 2022).

After being closed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab and Gujarat reopened for offline classes from today.

Check the complete list below:

Delhi

The Delhi government on Friday announced that schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital can reopen from February 7, 2022. After a meeting today, DDMA said that students of classes 9-12 can attend physical classes from Monday.

"Delhi Govt. decides to welcome children back in schools & colleges now All schools (class 9 onwards), colleges, institutes, universities, coaching to reopen from 7th Feb. Nursery to class 8 from 14th Feb. Higher education to be completely in physical mode," Mr Sisodia had tweeted.

Schools for std 9th to 12th reopen in Delhi from today; students arrive to attend classes. Visuals from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Delhi Cantt. pic.twitter.com/7jPNRl8Hxd — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night issued an order for the reopening of schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state from February 7, 2022. "Educational institutions for classes 9 & above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders," said Awanish K Awasthi.

According to an order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi, all Covid-19 protocol and guidelines, particularly wearing of face covers and setting up of helpdesk, should be strictly followed while running physical classes.

Bihar

The Bihar government on Sunday decided to reopen schools and colleges in the state. The Bihar CM announced that schools up to class 8 can re-open with 50 percent capacity, while classes 9 and above can re-open at full capacity in the state.

All colleges and coaching institutes can also re-open with 100 percent capacity.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 7. A circular issued by the education department said that considering the COVID-19 situation, government, private and grant-in-aid schools can resume offline education for classes 1 to 9 from Monday.

But online teaching will also continue and students can choose between the two systems, it added. Offline classes will be run in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government earlier, the circular said.

Odisha

The Odisha Government announced the re-opening of schools and colleges in the state from February 7. "After reviewing the current Covid-19 situation and loss of learning faced by students, the State government has decided to re-open schools and colleges," said Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary on Thursday.

"The physical classes for students of standard 8 to 12 along with colleges, universities and other technical, professional education institutions will open from February 7," said Mahapatra. "However, physical classes for the students from KG to class 7 will start from February 14," he added.

Kerala

The Kerala government on Friday decided to start offline classes for students from February 7. "The classes for 10, 11 and 12th standards and college students will begin from February 7. The classes for children from standard 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten will start from February 14," a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Punjab

Government of Punjab decided to reopen schools and colleges from February 7, 2022. The state government issued an official circular stating that Schools (Classes 6 and above), colleges, universities, coaching institutions and other education institutions are allowed to open from February 7, 2022, for physical classes.

A decision regarding resuming physical classes for students in classes lower than Class 6 will be communicated sometime soon and until then, online classes will continue for them.

