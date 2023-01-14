'Shankar Mishra, his legal team are perverts': Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts to AI pee-gate accused's big U-turn

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her anger over the latest statements made by Air India pee-gate accused Shankar Mishra's lawyer in court. In a shocking turn of events, Mishra has now denied 'peeing' on the woman and said that she 'peed' on herself. His lawyer argued in a Delhi court on Friday that the woman was a Kathak dancer who had a problem of "incontinence" or lack of voluntary control over urination.

Shankar Mishra's big U-turn in urination case

"The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn`t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80 percent of kathak dancers have this issue," the counsel said.

The Shiv Sena MP shared her views on the same and labelled Mishra and his lawyer as "perverts". She wrote on Twitter, "He’s (Shankar Mishra) truly a pervert and so is his legal team."

What Shankar Mishra's lawyer said in court

Shankar Mishra, who is facing accusations of urinating on a woman while on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, has denied the allegations and suggested that the complainant may have urinated on her own seat.

In court, his lawyer raised questions about the police investigation and stated, "The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. The passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint." The lawyer also argued that someone else may have been responsible for the alleged incident.

Know about the Air India pee-gate incident

Shankar Mishra, was apprehended by Delhi police in Bengaluru on January 6, on the accusation of urinating on a 70-year-old woman while being in a drunken state on a Air India flight on November 26, 2022. A complaint was filed by the woman to Air India, which prompted Delhi police to file an FIR against him on January 4th. The charges filed against him includes sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both Mishra and the victim are not from Delhi. Mishra was also terminated from his employment by financial services company Wells Fargo as a result of this incident.