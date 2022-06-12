हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhopal

Shocking: Bhopal woman gets 118 stiches on face after blade attack by eve-teasers

Bhopal: Police reported that after the horrific attack, the woman's one eye is not opening and she's not able to speak.

Shocking: Bhopal woman gets 118 stiches on face after blade attack by eve-teasers
Pic Credit: File Photo

Bhopal: A woman was attacked on her face with blade by few men for resisting attempts of eve teasing which led to 118 stitches on her face in Bhopal. The incident took place in the TT Nagar area of Bhopal. Some youths attacked the woman in broad daylight in Bhopal. The woman's one eye is not opening and she is not even able to speak and 118 stitches have been done on the girl`s face, said Police on Sunday.

Woman narrates her horrific ordeal

Speaking about the incident Sai Krishna S Thota, DCP Bhopal said, "The girl said, she was on a bike with her husband in the TT Nagar area. She went to the Shree Palace hotel with her husband for buying a water bottle. When her husband was inside the hotel, some youths came and made obscene comments and started whistling, she opposed it, after which she slapped a man three or four times."

A lot of local people gathered who got the matter pacified and after some time when they (woman and her husband) came out with a bottle of water, on the way the youths attacked her face from behind, police added.

Accused taken into police custody

After registration of the FIR, the accused have been taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to meet the woman who got injured at her residence. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BhopalMadhya PradeshViolence against womeneve-teasing
Next
Story

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for Scientist posts at rac.gov.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT13M45S

Bulldozer to run at Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed's house today