Top news of the day, February 24, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 24.

1) Taj Mahal a timeless testament to the rich and the diverse beauty of Indian culture, writes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania

US President Donald Trump who is on a maiden two-day visit to India, arrived at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday evening (February 24) along with First Lady Melania Trump. During his visit, Trump wrote in the visitor book of Taj Mahal and praised the architectural beauty saying that the Taj Mahal inspires awe and it is a timeless testament which depicts the beauty of Indian culture. (READ FULL STORY)

2) Delhi Police had warned of violent anti-CAA protests during US President Donald Trump's visit to India

Ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump, the Delhi Police had issued an alert based on intelligence reports that the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests could increase and turn violent during his stay in India. (READ FULL STORY)

3) US and India are united in combating terror, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday (February 24) spoke out against terrorism in his address and said, "Both our countries are hurt by the turmoil of terrorism... Today the ISIS caliphate has been 100% destroyed, Monster Al Baghdadi is dead." (READ FULL STORY)

4) Karnataka Minister BC Patil seeks shoot at sight law against those who speak ill of India

Karnataka's Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Monday (February 24) sought a shoot at sight law in India for those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. Citing China's example, he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors. (READ FULL STORY)

5) We will have defence deals worth $3 billion, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday (February 24) called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "true friend" saying "America loves India, America respects India." Addressing thousands of people at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad with a 'namaste', the US President said that the two countries will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday. (READ FULL STORY)

6) Death toll increases to 2,592 in China as deadly coronavirus spreads globally

The coronavirus death toll in China increased to 2593 and a total of 77345 cases were confirmed as per health authorities report on Monday (February 24). (READ FULL STORY)

7) On Sridevi's death anniversary, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others pay tribute

The first female superstar of Indian cinema, the late legendary actress Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018. The shocking news engulfed the world with sadness as all her fans spread across the globe could not fathom that the icon would leave for her heavenly abode so early. She was only 54. (READ FULL STORY)

8) Donald Trump celebrates 'genius' of Bollywood, remembers 'DDLJ' and 'Sholay'

US President Donald Trump on Monday reached out to Indians by hailing the "genius" of the Hindi film industry and recalling two all-time favourites, "Sholay" and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ). (READ FULL STORY)

9) India lose first match in ICC World Test Championship; New Zealand take 1-0 lead

The Kiwi team beat India by 10 wickets in the opening Test, finishing the game with one full day and a half to spare for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Monday (February 24). (READ FULL STORY)

10) Women's T20 World Cup: India defeat Bangladesh by 18 runs

India continued their winning momentum in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup after defeating Bangladesh by 18 runs at WACA Ground in East Perth on Monday (February 24). Batting first, India scored 142 for the loss of six wickets with Shafali Verma top-scoring with 36 runs. In response, Bangladesh managed to score 124 runs in their allotted quota of 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets. (READ FULL STORY)