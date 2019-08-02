US President Donald Trump reiterates ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump once again reiterated his offer to mediate in the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan, but added that is up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the offer of assistance.

"It’s really up to Prime Minister Modi (to accept the offer of mediation)," said the US President while confirming that India has turned down Trump's offer of help on Kashmir.

“I met with Prime Minister Khan; I got along great with — I think they’re a fantastic people, Khan and Modi. I mean, I would imagine they can get along very well. But if they wanted somebody to intervene or to help them — and I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I spoke, frankly, to India about it. But that’s been going on, that battle, for a long time,” Trump said.

When asked if India or Pakistan has accepted the offer on mediation, Trump said, “No, they have not.”

“If I can — if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene,” added Trump.

Trump ruffled feathers after claiming that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir issue when the two leaders had met “two weeks ago” on the sidelines of G20 Summit.

This was immediately dismissed by India with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar 'categorically' assuring the Parliament that no such suggestion was ever made. The US State Department too said it's a bilateral issue and the US can only assist. The Foreign Ministry said that New Delhi said Pakistan must end cross border terrorism if it wants to engage in talks with India.