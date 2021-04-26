हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra

Uttarakhand: Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra deferred due to COVID-19 surge

The Yatra for Sri Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara, situated in the hilly district of Chamoli, was slated to commence from May 10. It has now been postponed. 

Uttarakhand: Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra deferred due to COVID-19 surge
Pic Courtesy: ANI

 New Delhi: Amid grim COVID-19 crisis looming over the country, Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand was postponed on Sunday (April 25). 

The Yatra for Sri Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara, situated in the hilly district of Chamoli, was slated to commence from May 10. It has now been deferred in view of the rising coronavirus cases, ANI reported.  

Located at a height of over 15,000 feet, the shrine welcomes devotees from across the country and abroad. It is believed that the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, had meditated at Hemkund in his previous birth.

Earlier, Haridwar Kumbh Mela was cut short after the large gathering was criticised by a section of social media for violating COVID-19 norms. The religious congregation, earlier slated to end on April 30, concluded on April 17.

Meanwhile, daily cases have been surging in Uttarakhand with Dehradun accounting for the maximum number of COVID-19 infections. With 1,670 cases, Dehradun remained the worst-affected COVID-19 city in the state on Sunday (April 25). 

To tackle the prevailing coronavirus situation, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday imposed a curfew in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town's municipal areas. The curfew will be enforced from 7 pm on 26 April till 5 am on 3 May.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Shri Hemkunt Sahib YatraUttarakhandCOVID-19Coronavirus
