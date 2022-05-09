New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (May 9, 2022) issued a ‘yellow watch’ for ‘be updated’ over many states in Northwest, South and Northeast India.

Under the influence of severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ many states in India are likely to witness showers for the next few days.

Rainfall update

The Met Office said light to moderate rainfall is likely in coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, adding that the conditions will move to West Bengal on Wednesday.

IMD also said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Northeast India during the next five days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh & Assam-Meghalaya during 10th-13th May & over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura-Assam during 9th-13th May,” said IMD.

Heatwave update

The weather office said that the heatwave conditions have been predicted over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh from May 9 to May 12. North Madhya Maharashtra will reel under heatwave conditions on Monday, while south Haryana, Delhi and south Punjab will see hot days from May 10 to May 12.

IMD also predicted a heatwave for three days in Delhi and adjoining areas this week. “As of May 9, Delhi`s temperature has been within 40-42 degrees Celsius for the last seven days. So, there is a good wind condition. So, not much heatwave in the month of May month till now. There is a forecast that on the 11th, 12th and maybe 13th, for around three days we may have a heatwave at some places over Delhi. The temperature may reach 43-44 degrees on May 11-12,” said Senior Scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani.

"Presently, most parts of north India is not having a heatwave and in the first 10 days of May, we do not have a heatwave over the national capital, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. For Rajasthan, we will continue to see temperature around 44-45 degrees Celsius," added Jenamani.

Heatwave to abate from May 13

Jenamani informed that as per the latest predictions Delhi, Haryana and Punjab will be hit by a western disturbance on May 13 which will keep the rising temperatures under control.

"From May 13, a western disturbance is advancing. It will not give rain but will keep the temperature under control, particularly in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. The situation in the Western Himalayan region will be better. Around May 18, another western disturbance is set to advance. So, the April type of situation will not be there in May," he added.

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ update

The severe cyclonic storm `Asani` is likely to recurve over the sea away from the coast, and would not cross Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, or West Bengal.

"This system is a severe cyclonic storm at the moment. It is moving in a northwest direction with a speed of around 21 to 25 km in the last 12 hours. This will continue to move. It is moving towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," Jenamani said, adding that from tomorrow onwards, it will recurve.

(With agency inputs)