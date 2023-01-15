Winter vacations: Will schools reopen in Delhi-NCR amid cold wave? Read here

New Delhi: The schools in Delhi-NCR will reopen on Monday (January 16) as winter vacations will end today January, 15. Earlier, the Delhi government extended the winter vacation in the schools in the wake of severe cold conditions in the national capital and North India. However, the India Meteorological Department has once again warned of the severe cold wave conditions in Delhi and North India during the next 3 days.

According to IMD, the Delhi NCR will witness a dip in temperature by 4-6 degrees Celsius next week. The IMD has predicted dense fog to very dense fog over Delhi and other parts of North India in the next 5 days.

Winter vacations may extend in Delhi-NCR schools amid severe cold wave

After IMD's warning of severe cold waves and dense fog conditions, the authorities may extend the winter vacations, especially for classes up to upper primary classes as the brutal cold is very likely to affect the health of children. The authorities may also ask the schools to shift to online cases to save children from the bitter cold while managing their seamless education at the same time.

Students and parents must note the government and concerned authorities have not yet issued any official notice regarding the extension of winter vacation in Delhi-NCR school or the conduction of online classes and the same is awaited. As of now the reopening of schools on January 16 remains in place.

Winter vacations in schools in Punjab and Haryana

Meanwhile, Chandigarh administration has extended the winter break in government, government-aided and recognised private schools till January 21 and schools in Haryana are also closed till January 21, 2023.