Yes Bank resumes banking services as RBI lifts moratorium, Chennai reports second COVID-19 positive case; total number in India reaches 151 and other top news of March 18, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 18, 2020.

1. Yes Bank resumes banking services as Reserve Bank of India lifts moratorium

Yes Bank resumed its banking services on Wednesday (March 18). The lender issued a statement, “Our banking services are now operational. Customers can now experience the full suite of our services. To inform its account holders, Yes Bank tweeted, "To serve you better, our branches will open one hour earlier at 08:30 hours from March 19 to 21, 2020. We have also extended banking hours across branches for our senior citizen customers, from March 19 to March 27, 2020, 16:30 hours to 17:30 hours. #YESforYOU @RBI @FinMinIndia" Read more here

2. COVID-19: Chennai reports 2nd positive case; total number in India reaches 151

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday (March 18) informed about a second positive case of COVID-19 in the state. The patient, who hails from Delhi, is currently in isolation and is reported to be stable. Notably, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 151, according to the Health Ministry data. There are a total of 3 deaths reported in the country from the infection. To read more, click here

3. MP political crisis: SC refuses to meet rebel Congress MLAs, defers hearing till Thursday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) refused to meet the rebel Congress MLAs and deferred the hearing on former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s plea demanding floor test in the state assembly till Thursday. During the hearing, the ruling Congress said that a probe is required on the resignations submitted to Speaker NP Prajapati by the BJP leaders on behalf of rebel Congress MLAs. Read more

4. Sheer contempt: SC slams Centre for seeking review of payable AGR dues by telecom firms

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday (March 18) slammed the Centre for seeking staggered payment of adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues by telecom companies, including Airtel and Vodafone. "If reassessment is permitted - it is fraud on this court. We won't spare officials who allowed reassessment of telecom dues," the apex court said, ordering the Department of Telecom (DoT) to withdraw its move to allow reassessment of AGR dues by telecom companies. Read more

5. Bhima Koregaon inquiry panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar for questioning on April 4

The Bhima-Koregaon Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) has summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for questioning on April 4 in connection with the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon violence that erupted in Pune in 2018. The commission, which is inquiring into the reasons which led to the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon violence, had on Tuesday postponed all hearing in the case scheduled for the last week of March at Pune in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here

6. Nirbhaya case: Convict Mukesh Singh moves Delhi HC, says was not present in Delhi at time of crime

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, on Wednesday (March 18. 2020) moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order dismissing his plea that he was not in the national capital when the crime took place on December 16, 2012. The High Court is expected to take up his plea later in the day. Read more about the story here

SPORTS NEWS

7. List of sports events postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak globally

Many sports events have been cancelled or postponed globally due to the repercussion of the coronavirus outbreak across the world. We have compiled the list of sports that have been postponed/cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak globally. To read the list, click here.

8. COVID-19: South African cricketers asked to self-isolate after returning from India tour

The South African 16-member ODI squad has been asked to self-isolate itself for 14 days as a precaution against the coronavirus. The team has been asked to do so following their return from the cancelled tour of India. The team was slated to play three ODIs against the Men in Blue. Read more here

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

9. Tom Hanks, who returned home after coronavirus treatment, has 'good news', 'bad news'

A day after Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were released from a hospital in Australia, the actor shared "good news" and "bad news" from his house isolation. Taking to Instagram on March 17, the 63-year-old wrote: "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever, but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch." Read the full story here

10. Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma take up Safe Hands Challenge to fight coronavirus