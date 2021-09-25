RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3093 Apprentice posts in Northern Railway on rrcnr.org, details here

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Northern Railway, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi has invited applications for over 3093 Apprentice posts in the organisation. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for NR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through the official website- rrcnr.org.

The candidates need to note that the last date to apply is October 20, 2021. The Railway Recruitment Cell published the recruitment notification under the Apprentice ACT 1961 imparting training at various Division /Units/Workshops on September 14, 2021.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Date and Time of Opening of Online Application: September 20, 2021

Expected Date of Display of Merit: November 09, 2021

RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 20-10-2021. 3.2 Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates. 3.3 For Persons with Disability, the upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Application fee Rs. 100/-is to be paid through online mode as part of the online application process. RRC will not accept application fees in Cash/ Cheque/Money order/IPO/Demand Draft/ Central Recruitment Fee Stamps etc. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Required qualification

The candidate must have passed the SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by the Government of India. The candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification on the date of issue of notification. The applicants whose SSC/Matriculation/10th and ITI results are awaited as of the date of notification are not eligible to apply.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Screening & Scrutiny of the application. There will be no written test of viva. Selection of Act Apprentices is to be made on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculation/SSC/10" (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) & ITI examination 5.2 giving equal weight age to both.

The candidates are advised to go through the official announcement before applying for the RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2021.

