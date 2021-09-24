UP government to begin recruitment in 51,000 teachers' posts

With the Assembly elections 2022 not a long way away, here's some good news for aspiring teachers seeking recruitment in Uttar Pradesh. The teacher recruitment process for Basic Education Council schools can be started by the Yogi Adityanath government in 2022.

While the state government has announced recruitment in 51,000 vacancies, the annual action plan of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan reportedly says that there are 73,000 vacancies in the state.

Currently, a report of the committee formed under the chairmanship of the chairman of the revenue council is awaited and once it comes, then only the final number of vacant posts be will be decided.

The committee will probably submit the report next week and only after taking stock of the report, the number of vacancies will be decided and teacher recruitment announced. The Yogi government in all likelihood might start this process in December but in the meantime, election notification is likely to be issued by the second week of January.

In 2018, 68500 appointment letters of teacher recruitment were distributed.

