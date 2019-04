Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Belagavi is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Belagavi will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23.

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of Bharatiya Janata Party, Badroddin Kamdod of Bahujan Samaj Party and Dr. Sadhunavar of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Belagavi parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Arabhavi, Gokak, Belagavi Uttar, Belagavi Dakshin, Belagavi Rural, Bailhongal, Saundatti Yellamma and Ramdurg.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Belagavi Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANGADI SURESH CHANNABASAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BADRODDIN KAMDOD Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Dr.SADHUNAVAR Indian National Congress 4 DILSHAD SIKANDAR TAHASHILDAR Republican Party of India (A) 5 MANJUNATH H RAJAPPANAVAR Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 ANIL BABAN HEGADE Independent 7 ASHUTOSH S KAMBALE Independent 8 ANAND RAMESH PATIL Independent 9 UDAY KUNDARGI Independent 10 UDAY TUKARAM NAIK Independent 11 ONKARSINGH BHATIA Independent 12 KALLAPPA KRUSHNA KOWADKAR Independent 13 KAVITA DEEPAK KOLE Independent 14 KRISHNAKANT KAMANNA BIRJE Independent 15 GAJANAN AMRUT TOKANEKAR Independent 16 GANESH M DADDIKAR Independent 17 GOPAL BALAWANTRAO DESAI Independent 18 CHETAKKUMAR YALLAPPA KAMBLE Independent 19 DHANANJAY RAJARAM PATIL Independent 20 NAGESH SUBHASH BOBATE Independent 21 NITEEN DHONDIBA ANANDACHE Independent 22 NILKANTH MAHADEV PATIL Independent 23 NANDA MARUTI KODACHWADKAR Independent 24 PRAKASH BALAPPA NESARKAR Independent 25 PRANAM PRAKASH PATIL Independent 26 PRABHAKAR BHUJANG PATIL Independent 27 PANDURANG MALLAPPA PATTAN Independent 28 BULAND DEEPAK DALVI Independent 29 MAHADEV MARUTI MANGANAKAR Independent 30 MARUTI SIDDAPPA CHOUGULE Independent 31 MEGHARAJ SHIVAGOUDAPPA KHANAGOUDAR Independent 32 RANJIT KALLAPPA PATIL Independent 33 RAJU CHANGAPPA DIVATAGI Independent 34 RAJENDRA YALLAPPA PATIL Independent 35 RAMCHANDRA KRISHNA GAONKAR Independent 36 RAMCHANDRA DATTOBA PATIL Independent 37 LAXMAN BHIMARAO DALAVI Independent 38 LAXMANRAO SOMANNA MELGE Independent 39 LAXMI SUNIL MUTAGEKAR Independent 40 VIJAY KRISHNA MADAR Independent 41 VIJAY LAXMAN PATIL Independent 42 VINAYAK GOPAL GUNJATKAR Independent 43 VINAYAK BALKRISHNA MORE Independent 44 VISHWANATH RAGHUNATH BUWAJI Independent 45 SHIVARAJ NARAYAN PATIL Independent 46 SHRIKANT BALKRISHNA KADAM Independent 47 SHUBHAM VIKRANT SHELKE Independent 48 SHANKAR PUNNAPPA CHAUGALE Independent 49 RATOD SHANKAR PANDAPPA Independent 50 SACHIN MANOHAR NIKAM Independent 51 SACHIN SHANTARAM KELAVEKAR Independent 52 SUNIL GUDDAKAYU Independent 53 SUNIL VITTAL DASAR Independent 54 SURESH KHEMANA RAJUKAR Independent 55 SURESH BASAPPA MARALINGANNAVAR Independent 56 SANJAY SHIVAPPA KAMBLE Independent 57 SANDIP VASANTH LAD Independent

For the last three parliamentary elections, the seat has been in the Bharatiya Janata Party's kitty. In 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Channabasappa Angadi won the seat by a margin of 75860 votes. While Suresh Angadi bagged 554417 votes, Congress candidate Laxmi R Hebbalkar bagged the second spot with 454988 votes.