Karwa Chauth 2022 LIVE updates: Festive mode on as Hindu women fast for husbands' long lives

Today, on October 13, married women across India - but especially in northern and western states - are observing a fast, praying for a happy married life and the long life of their husbands. This festival name is made up of two parts - ‘karwa’, which denotes earthen pots used to store wheat, while ‘chauth’ means the fourth day. On this festival, women buy karwa or new earthen pots and exchange the decorated pots filled with bindi, bangles and sweets with other women. The moon sighting holds a special significance on Karwa Chauth. It is only after sighting the moon that women break their fast.

