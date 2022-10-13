Karwa Chauth 2022 LIVE updates: Festive mode on as Hindu women fast for husbands' long lives
Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today and women are observing a fast - many are not even drinking water - seeking their husband's long life and welfare.
Today, on October 13, married women across India - but especially in northern and western states - are observing a fast, praying for a happy married life and the long life of their husbands. This festival name is made up of two parts - ‘karwa’, which denotes earthen pots used to store wheat, while ‘chauth’ means the fourth day. On this festival, women buy karwa or new earthen pots and exchange the decorated pots filled with bindi, bangles and sweets with other women. The moon sighting holds a special significance on Karwa Chauth. It is only after sighting the moon that women break their fast.
Karwa Chauth gift ideas for husbands
Gifting your wives something special on this day is totally the need for the hour for husbands.
Read: Karwa Chauth Gift Ideas 2022 - Gifts that husbands can give wives based on their horoscope - check list for all zodiac signs!
Karwa Chauth vrat 2022: Tips for working women
For many working women today - especially those engaged in taxing and critical jobs - rigorous fast may be difficult to observe.
Karwa Chauth 2022: Shubh muhurat and tithi
This year (2022), Karwa Chauth is being observed on October 13. Check below the puja muhurat and when you can expect the moon to rise, though this would differ in different cities.
Chaturthi Tithi: 1:59 AM on October 13 to 3:08 AM on October 14
Puja timing: 5:54 PM to 7:09 PM on October 13
Karwa Chauth Vrat: Don't overwork yourself
Fasting is energy-consuming, so avoid doing strenuous activities during the day when you are fasting. Try to distract yourself and don't just focus on the fast.
Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Samagri list
Here are some important items that should be a part of our puja samagri list for Karwa Chauth
1. Karwa
2. Puja thali
3. Chalni (Sieve)
4. Photo of Karwa Mata
5. Kapoor
6. Water
7. Sweets & dry fruits
8. All things related to married women (cosmetics)
9. Flower-garland
10. Two Diyas (one for Karwa Mata and one for the moon)
11. Honey, sugar, milk
12. Vermilion (Sindoor)
13. Mehndi
14. Kalava
15. Sandalwood (Chandan)
16. Turmeric (Haldi)
17. Incense sticks
18. Coconut
19. Akshat (Rice)
20. Ghee
Read details about puja vidhi, tithi and more HERE.