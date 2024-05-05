Advertisement
HAPPINESS

What Practices Can Help You Cultivate Happiness and Mental Well-being?

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: May 05, 2024, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
What Practices Can Help You Cultivate Happiness and Mental Well-being? Image credit: Freepik

There are a multitude of misconceptions about what makes people happy. Happiness is an ongoing process, a state rather than a trait. Here are some practices shared by Aanandita Vaghani, Founder and Mental Health Therapist, UnFix Your Feelings so that you can cultivate happiness and well-being.

Mindfulness:

Research suggests that practicing mindfulness through meditation, or during smaller moments throughout the day can lead to an array of positive experiences- as it involves observing negative thoughts in a non-judgemental manner. This helps us slow down, deliberately focusing on viewing our thoughts with openness and kindness. 

Building and fostering relationships:

Whether it is a call to a close friend or a coffee with your family- humans are wired to connect. Relationships provide acceptance, support, and safety, and staying connected leads to feelings of belonging and happiness.

Pursuing small goals, every day:

Goals give our life meaning, and this meaning can lead to feelings of happiness. This might look like a ten-minute walk on the treadmill, or keeping a commitment you made to yourself no matter which realm of life this falls in.

Being Kind:

The immediate route to happiness is doing something for someone else- as simple as opening the door for someone, or as big as helping someone with a life challenge they go through.

Exercise:

Exercise releases endorphins, and is the quickest way to make us feel happy. Regular exercise helps reduce feelings of anxiety and boost self-esteem and happiness. 

