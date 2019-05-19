close

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll after 6 pm today

Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies. 

Voting for Lok Sabha election for 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats in Telangana was held in a single phase on 11 April. Along with Lok Sabha, voting was also held for 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. After the overall voting ends at 6 pm on Sunday, the Election Commission will lift its ban on media from releasing its exit polls for the election. 

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019

Once polling concludes at 6 pm on May 19, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared. Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies. 

The poll body had notified that during the period between 7.00 am on the first phase of polling on 11 April to 6:30 pm on the last day of poll on 19 May conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means any media is prohibited.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019

Over 3.93 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh to decide the fortunes of 319 candidates for Lok Sabha seats and 2,118 candidates for Assembly polls. Telangana recorded 62.69 per cent polling across 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. Khammam recorded the highest percentage at 75.28, while Hyderabad had registered 44.75 per cent polling. A total of 443 candidates were in the fray in the state which has over 2.97 crore eligible voters.

