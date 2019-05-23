Chandrababu Naidu quits as Jagan Reddy's YSRCP crushes TDP in Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: The YSR Congress Party led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday virtually decimated the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and appeared on course for a landslide win in Andhra Pradesh with its candidates winning in 74 seats and leading in 76 others. The ruling Telugu Desam Party won in 12 seats and was leading in an equal number while actor-politician's Jana Sena party was ahead in one, according to the late night trends on the Election Commission website.

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRC was expected to end up with over a three-fourths majority in the 175-member Assembly.

After the party's emphatic victory, the YSRC Legislature Party will meet on May 25 to formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy as its leader, who will be sworn-in as chief minister on May 30.

Later speaking to reporters, Reddy told reporters that he would take oath as CM at Vijayawada on May 30 and promised to bring in governance that the country would stand up and look to.

With his party set to wrest power, Reddy on Thursday described it as ''people's victory.'' Terming his party's good show in the state Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections as a "new chapter" in the history of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy told reporters such a massive mandate came with a tremendous amount of responsibility.

"I will make sure that I live up to that expectations," he added. As the trends indicated a clear lead for the YSRC, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu forwarded his resignation from the Chief Minister's post to state Governor E S L Narasimhan, who accepted it.

At a press conference, Naidu said he accepted the verdict of the people of Andhra Pradesh and congratulated YSR Congress on its victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

He said the TDP would now review the results and announce the future course of action. The first Assembly elections of the residual Andhra Pradesh five years after the bifurcation was held on April 11.

Jagan Reddy also congratulated PM Modi over the BJP's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha polls. The YSRC chief asserted that his fight for securing special category status for Andhra Pradesh would continue. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also congratulated Reddy over the YSRC's thumping win in the general elections.

In 2014 elections, the TDP had won 102 seats in the 175-member Assembly while its then alliance partner BJP secured 4 seats. YSRCP emerged as the only opposition bagging 67 seats. Two independents were also elected. Interestingly, the YSRCP polled 45.01 per cent votes, a mere 1.6 per cent less than the votes polled by the TDP-BJP combine.

Out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, the TDP bagged 15 seats while BJP got two in 2014. The YSRCP secured eight seats. Facing people's wrath over bifurcation, the Congress was completely wiped out drawing a blank in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

98 results have been declared of which 61 have gone to BJP, 17 to INC, 4 to TRS, 3 to DMK, 2 to JKNC, SAD and Shiv Sena, 1 each to AITC, NCP, LJSP, BSP, JD(U) & JD (S). Of the remaining 444 seats, BJP leading in 241 seats, INC in 34, AITC in 21, DMK in 20, Shiv Sena in 16 and YSRC in 22 seats.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: BJP chief takes a dig at N Chandrababu Naidu, who walked away from the BJP-led NDA over Andhra Special status row but faced a humiliating defeat in his state - WATCH.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah says, "...I would like to tell Chandrababu Naidu ji, had he worked so hard to get votes then TDP's account would have opened." #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/GtNqMKz1yN — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: I congratulate PM Modi, YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Odisha CM for their victory. Thanking all workers who worked for the party, also thanking people who blessed TDP. After final results we'll have a review: Outgoing Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Outgoing Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu: Congratulate PM Modi, YS Jaganmohan Reddy & Odisha CM for their victory. Thanking all workers who worked for party, also thanking people who blessed TDP. After final results we'll have a review. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/0EKNsaAIcb — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: N Chandrababu Naidu submits his resignation to the Governor as the Chief Minister of #AndhraPradesh after TDP's defeat in assembly elections.

N Chandrababu Naidu submits his resignation to the Governor as the Chief Minister of #AndhraPradesh after TDP's defeat in assembly elections. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/gLNS8Z9kv2 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: PM Narendra Modi has congratulated Jagan Reddy for his party's remarkable victory in both state assembly and Lok Sabha election.

Dear @ysjagan, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure. ప్రియమైన @ysjagan, ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్ లో ఘన విజయాన్ని సాధించినందుకు అభినందనలు. మీ పదవీ కాలం విజయవంతం కావాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. మీకు ఇవే శుభాకాంక్షలు. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, congratulates YSRCP leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy on his victory in Andhra Pradesh.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: I would work with anybody who promises special category status to Andhra Pradesh, says Jagan Reddy.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Jaganmohan is likely to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and swear-in as the CM at the Tarakarama stadium in Tirupati on May 30.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Out of 175 assembly seats, YSRCP is leading on 150 seats. People have shown confidence in Jaganmohan Reddy's ability to lead the state. Looking at the loot by N Chandrababu Naidu, the public doesn't want him to rule the state, says Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP.

Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP, Andhra Pradesh: Out of 175 assembly seats, YSRCP is leading on 150 seats. Pp have confidence on Jaganmohan Reddy to lead the state. Looking at the loot by N Chandrababu Naidu, the public doesn't want him to rule the state. pic.twitter.com/Y9STeviDgG — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra CM on May 30, says Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to tender his resignation later today.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: YSRCP leading on 149 seats, TDP on 25 seats and Janasena Party on 1 seat.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP is currently leading on 142 seats.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: YSRCP is leading on 141 seats at the moment.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: YSR Congress Legislature Party to meet on Saturday to elect Jagan Reddy as its leader, say reports.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Andhra Pradesh minister Ganta Srinivasarao trails by 580 votes.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: YSRCP gets more than 50.7 per cent votes till now.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Chandrababu Naidu regains lead in Kuppam assembly constituency.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: TDP chief's son Nara Lokesh trails by over 10,000 votes in Mangalgiri assembly.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019:: Sitting TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna leading from Vizag East assembly constituency.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: After completion of the 3rd round of counting YSRCP leading on 30 out of 34 seats in north Andhra

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Janasena candidate VV Lakshminarayana leads by over 3300 votes from Vizaj after the 2nd round of voting

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Former central minister Ashok Gajapati Raju's daughter is trailing from Vizianagaram assembly seat

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan slips to 3rd spot from Gajuwaka assembly constituency

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu is trailing by 67 votes from Kuppam assembly constituency.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Indicating a regime change in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress is now leading in 141 assembly seats, while the TDP is languishing with 32 leads.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: TDP ministers Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Ayyannapatrudu and K Acchennaidu are all trailing from their respective constituencies.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: According to ECI trends, YSRCP is 121 assembly seats, while TDP is ahead in 26 out of 147 seats.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is now trailing in Mangalagiri.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena has picked up the lead in two assembly seats.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: YSRC candidate is leading in Araku assembly constituency.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Nara Lokesh leading in Mangalagiri assembly constituency.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Jana Sena party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is leading on one seat.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP is currently leading on 76 seats, TDP ahead on 11.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: The YSRCP is leading in 46 constituencies while the ruling TDP is ahead in 14 constituencies.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Andhra Pradesh assembly elections trends: Janasena Party leading on 1 seat.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: YSRCP is now leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats, total 175 constituencies.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: According to ECI, trends available for 20 out of 175 seats; TDP leading in 4, YSRCP in 16.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Apart from this, YSRCP also leads in Kadapa parliamentary constituency.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: According to initial trends, YSRCP is leading on 9 seats and TDP is leading on 2.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP ahead in early trends.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Out of 18 lakh registered service voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on May 17.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: In Andhra Pradesh, CM Chandrababu Naidu is seeking re-election against a strong challenge from his rival, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: A holiday has been declared in Andhra Pradesh today as counting is underway for both the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Counting of votes has begun in Andhra Pradesh.