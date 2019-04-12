Jagan Mohan Reddy confident of landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Confident of winning the state assembly elections, YSR Congress party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday claimed that the huge voter turnout showed, people want to get rid of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government.

Addressing the media at the end of polling day, Reddy said, "YSRCP will get a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh. Huge polling is evidence of how people are against the TDP government and Chandrababu Naidu".

"High per cent of voting is a good sign. Chandrababu Naidu has threatened the Election Commission as he may lose his CM status. TDP leaders have attacked YSRC party leaders in many areas and created violence on the polling day", said Reddy.

He also alleged that state`s IT Minister Nara Lokesh violated the election rules in Mangalagiri and entered the polling booths.

"Chandrababu Naidu has done many conspiracies for the electoral victory. All the women are in favor of YSRCP as he has stopped the zero interest scheme for ladies in May 2016," he said.

Andhra Pradesh, went to polls on Thursday to elect 25 members of the Lok Sabha and 175 members of the State Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.