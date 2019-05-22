Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Re-polling underway at Punjab's Amritsar booth

Hectic parleys continued among opposition parties after most exit polls showed the return of the National Democratic Alliance for the second time with thumping majority. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has been the most active of all, meeting leaders of Opposition across the country to forge a strong anti-BJP front. Several NDA leaders, on the other hand, asked the opposition to accept their fate and not create controversies around EVMs.

Live TV

In less than 24 hours, counting for 542 Lok Sabha seats will begin across the country. Central paramilitary forces have been deployed for security of strong rooms in which the EVMs have been kept. The Election Commission has also set up 24-hour Control Room to monitor complaints relating to EVMs.

As India gears up for the 17th Lok Sabha, stay tuned with Zee News to follow the top developments of the day:

* Punjab: Polling is underway at Amritsar constituency's “Polling Booth No. 123” of Rajasansi assembly constituency. The Election Commission of India ordered the re-poll on Monday. Voting will continue from 7 am to 6 pm.

* UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of senior Congress leaders on May 22, a day before counting of votes, to discuss post-poll strategies. All senior leaders, General Secretaries and party 'in-charges' has been called in. Another meeting is likely to be held on May 23. According to sources, a team of four leaders has been set up who'll reach out to non-NDA parties to built a united front.

* Continuing his efforts to mobilise opposition parties to forge a non-NDA front, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday met former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The meeting lasted for more than one and half hours. Read more

* Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday slammed opposition parties for raising questions over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and said that the opposition must accept defeat with grace if Narendra Modi gets the mandate to become prime minister again. Read more