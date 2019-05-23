Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: It's BJP vs Congress

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Counting for 25 seats Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan is all set to begin at 8 am. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am. The pace of result declaration may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments.



The main battle is between Congress and BJP in the state. Exit polls show an advantage for the BJP in the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, despite the Congress winning the Assembly polls last year. But will the actual results match the projected seats?

* Exit polls suggest a massive win for the BJP in Lok Sabha election result 2019 from Rajasthan. Republic-CVoter has predicted 22 seats out of 25 for NDA and three seats for UPA while ABP-CSDS says BJP is likely to win 19 seats in Rajasthan and Congress may get the remaining six seats. News 18-IPSOS has also predicted 22-23 seats for the saffron party and 2-3 seats for Congress. India TV-CNX says BJP will win 21 seats while Congress will win four. Aaj Tak-Axis says BJP will win with 23 to 25 seats while just two seats are likely to go to Congress.

* The electoral process was largely peaceful baring a few incidents of violence on the second day of polling in the state. Four places saw poll boycott over demands on development but voters were later persuaded to vote. Two incidents of damaging ballot units were reported in Barmer and Ajmer. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters along with few members of Kalbi community allegedly pelted stones at the vehicle of the Congress' Jalore candidate, Ratan Dewasi.

* Voting for the all 25 seats took place in two phases – on April 29 (fourth phase) and May 6 (fifth phase). The state witnessed a total of 66.07 per cent polling with 3,22,53,046 persons (out of 4,88,19,246 registered voters) casting their votes. Ganganagar (SC) constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 74.39 per cent, followed by Barmer with 73.12 per cent and Banswara (ST) with 72.81 per cent.