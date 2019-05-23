close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 0/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    0BJP+

  • CONG+

    0CONG+

  • OTH

    0OTH

Lok Sabha election 2019

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: It's BJP vs Congress

Lok Sabha election results 2019 for 25 seats in Rajasthan is all set to be declared today. The primary contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Lok Sabha Election trends of round-wise counting of the seats will be displayed through LEDs at prominent locations.     

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: It&#039;s BJP vs Congress
Security personnel check vehicles as they arrive at a counting centre, on the eve of 2019 Lok Sabha elections results, in Ajmer, Rajasthan (PTI Photo)
Play

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Counting for 25 seats Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan is all set to begin at 8 am. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am. The pace of result declaration may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. 
 
The main battle is between Congress and BJP in the state. Exit polls show an advantage for the BJP in the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, despite the Congress winning the Assembly polls last year. But will the actual results match the projected seats? 

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates as poll results pour in from Rajasthan: 

 

* Read - Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Congress vs BJP verdict in Rajasthan today

* Exit polls suggest a massive win for the BJP in Lok Sabha election result 2019 from Rajasthan. Republic-CVoter has predicted 22 seats out of 25 for NDA and three seats for UPA while ABP-CSDS says BJP is likely to win 19 seats in Rajasthan and Congress may get the remaining six seats. News 18-IPSOS has also predicted 22-23 seats for the saffron party and 2-3 seats for Congress. India TV-CNX says BJP will win 21 seats while Congress will win four. Aaj Tak-Axis says BJP will win with 23 to 25 seats while just two seats are likely to go to Congress.

* The electoral process was largely peaceful baring a few incidents of violence on the second day of polling in the state. Four places saw poll boycott over demands on development but voters were later persuaded to vote. Two incidents of damaging ballot units were reported in Barmer and Ajmer. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters along with few members of Kalbi community allegedly pelted stones at the vehicle of the Congress' Jalore candidate, Ratan Dewasi.

* Voting for the all 25 seats took place in two phases – on April 29 (fourth phase) and May 6 (fifth phase). The state witnessed a total of 66.07 per cent polling with 3,22,53,046 persons (out of 4,88,19,246 registered voters) casting their votes. Ganganagar (SC) constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 74.39 per cent, followed by Barmer with 73.12 per cent and Banswara (ST) with 72.81 per cent.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Rajasthan lok sabha election results 2019Lok Sabha vote countingRajasthan Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: All NDA allies express faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi